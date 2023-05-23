 PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT | PostIndependent.com
PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Opinion

When do you plant your vegetable garden?

27% (124 votes) Mid-May

24% (114 votes) Not a gardener

22% (104 votes) Wait until at least Memorial Day

12% (57 votes) Not until June

9% (41 votes) Early May

6% (26 votes) As soon as the daytime temps top 70 degrees

