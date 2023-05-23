PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
When do you plant your vegetable garden?
27% (124 votes) Mid-May
24% (114 votes) Not a gardener
22% (104 votes) Wait until at least Memorial Day
12% (57 votes) Not until June
9% (41 votes) Early May
6% (26 votes) As soon as the daytime temps top 70 degrees
