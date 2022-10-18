PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
How do you plan to vote on Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2C (Accommodations Tax for Workforce Housing)?
37% (181 votes) No
27% (134 votes) Not a city voter, but opposed
20% (96 votes) Yes
16% (81 votes) Not a city voter, but in favor
Opinion
