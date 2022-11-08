PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
What’s your main motivation to vote in this fall’s elections?
40% (383) Concerns for democracy
36% (341 votes) Inflation/economy
14% (136 votes) Women’s rights
4% (41 votes) Local concerns (housing, land use, infrastructure, mental health, etc.)
4% (38 votes) Environmental concerns/climate change
2% (21 votes) Crime
