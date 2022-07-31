PI Editorial: A summer to celebrate

Through the early part of the pandemic to the Grizzly Creek Fire to the debris slides of 2021, Glenwood Springs has faced a challenging couple of years.

Which is what probably makes this summer so far feel remarkably … normal.

That’s not to say our community no longer faces challenges — we continue to grapple with persistent drought, new COVID-19 variants and a suffocating housing market. And ignoring these challenges would be perilous for our future.

Yet this summer makes us optimistic that we can still come together as a community and celebrate what makes our county so great despite those challenges: the people.

It’s the people, residents but also visitors, who make events such as Strawberry Days, Mountain Fair, the Garfield County Fair & Rodeo and Glenwood Springs Summer of Music so much fun.

And let’s also give our volunteers a hand. They are key to putting any event on, and we’ve been pleased to see just how many community members continue to step up and pitch in to help make these events fun for everyone. Our community events are the not vision of a singular person or organization — instead, they’re the result of so many pitching in together and working toward a shared goal. It’s an approach that makes them more resilient and better than they would be otherwise.

This summer has been an opportunity to see a resurgence of that collaboration, and it makes us hopeful. Not just for the continued success of Strawberry Days, Mountain Fair and many others, but for the ability of our community to come together on the challenges we continue to face.

That’s absolutely worth celebrating.

The Post Independent editorial board members are Editor Peter Baumann, Managing Editor/Senior Reporter John Stroud, and community representatives Mark Fishbein and Danielle Becker.