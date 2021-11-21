PI Editorial: Congrats to our talented youth athletes

This fall marked the first pseudo-normal prep sports season since 2019, and with it came so many stories of success and challenge for our local student athletes.

Last weekend, one team of such youth went to state and came home 3A soccer champions: The Roaring Fork High School Rams defeated Jefferson Academy on Nov. 12 in Colorado Springs.

The victory was years in the making — many of this year’s seniors remembered and learned from the sting of the loss they suffered in the 2019 championship game. They built upon that and, despite the many challenges posed by the pandemic, worked together through ups and downs over the season to come out on top.

It’s a victory our entire county and valley should be proud of and find inspiration in. Soccer brings both our Anglo and Latino cultures together, and it’s great seeing youth from so many different backgrounds seek and find success as a team. While RFHS will be a different team next year, we’re still excited to see what the future holds for these kids on and off-pitch.

While Roaring Fork took the top spot locally this year, there were many other success stories for our students throughout Garfield County, including Coal Ridge High School volleyball and Rifle High softball making it to regionals, and Rifle volleyball coming just short of making it in. Each team put forth great effort this year.

Individually, we’ve also seen some athletes announce big plans for their futures. Glenwood Springs High School distance runner Ella Johnson recently signed her letter of intent to run for Air Force Academy after graduation. Attending Air Force would be a major accomplishment for anyone, and Johnson should be very proud she has the opportunity to learn and serve at such a prestigious institution.

Another runner, Coal Ridge High School’s Peyton Garrison, also recently announced plans to continue competing after graduation at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. During her time at Coal Ridge, Garrison has led track and field to its first team championship and was also named statewide 3A Track and Field Athlete of the Year last season.

We congratulate our youth in their success, especially given the challenges of the past year-plus. Their accomplishments have us looking forward to what they do later in life.

