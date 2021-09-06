PI Editorial: Glenwood Springs shows wisdom in seeking more time on proposed attractions tax, lodging tax increase

Public comment contained a lot of wisdom for Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday night.

Many business owners, advocates and others showed up to speak about the proposed lodging tax increase as well as a separate proposal to establish an attractions tax. Many did not speak in flat out opposition but instead made very reasonable requests for more time, more information and more outreach to establish partnerships in the measures.

Their wisdom was returned in kind with a 4-3 vote against putting the two tax measures on a November ballot this year.

We greatly appreciate the passion and advocacy from those on council who supported putting the measures to voters this fall — there is no doubt they see these two measures as a way to truly do good for our residents and community. But we’d offer some comfort to them in our honest assessment: It will be easier to accomplish what you hope with more time to make the sell and create willing partners throughout Glenwood Springs.

As it stands right now, council members would have had the difficult job of advocating for something that was, in the opinions of some people, muddled. Council member Ingrid Wussow put it well at Thursday’s meeting:

“Right now, I would not be able to justify this or explain it if someone were to stop me in City Market and ask about the tax questions.”

Those grocery store conversations matter, and council members can best accomplish their policy goals when they have clear, concrete answers for residents.

We know for certain our editorial board will benefit — as it stands right now, we don’t have a consensus opinion on the proposed tax measures. But like many others within the community, we’re excited to listen more and see what council members can accomplish through more collaboration and time on this front.

