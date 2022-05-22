PI Editorial: Graduation’s gift

Do you remember what you felt during your high school graduation? Hope? Uncertainty? Fear? Relief? Excitement?

Graduation is a hallmark experience for our youth — the beginning of adult life and all the challenges, opportunities and experiences they’ll encounter in the years to come.

It’s a time of hope because it gives youth the chance to accomplish their own desires with a level of freedom they haven’t previously experienced.

It’s a time of uncertainty because no one knows the future, and that can be scary.

It’s a time of fear because worries don’t stop with the turning of a tassel — and the stakes of life can be much higher as adults.

It’s a time of relief because — woohoo — no more school work.

It’s a time of excitement because no one knows the future, and that can be such a wonderful thing.

This is just a small drop in the flood of emotions that graduation can bring for students, and it’s our hope that as a community we’ve done the best we can to support them and help them grow and succeed in the years leading up to this moment.

We hope they find comfort in knowing we wish nothing short of the best for them — and are confident they’ll be better than our own shortcomings. As they celebrate with their friends and families this spring, we hope they recognize the depths of their own potential to do good in the world.

But we also have one request of our graduates as they prepare to embark on the next steps of their lives. Look back and think on where our community could have done more to support you and your peers. Where did we let you down? Where do you wish we could have done better? Talk to teachers, parents and anyone else in positions to help about how we can use those lessons to better help the classes of 2023, 2024 and beyond.

In return, our promise to you is to always try and do better for our graduates to come — and hopefully help make the flood of emotions feel less stormy as they embark into adulthood.

The Post Independent editorial board members are Editor Peter Baumann, Managing Editor/Senior Reporter John Stroud, and community representatives Mark Fishbein and Danielle Becker.