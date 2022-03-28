PI Editorial: Housing coalition could bring Garfield, Pitkin counties together on most important issue of our time

For the first time ever, communities across Garfield and Pitkin counties could soon be joining forces to tackle our workforce housing challenges through the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition.

Although the Garfield County commissioners declined last week to join, we’d be surprised if they don’t sign on in the near future — and we hope they do.

How much each partner agency would be asked to provide in funding and the participation of western Garfield County communities were at the forefront of concerns expressed by commissioners. The Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition is already talking to our western communities and we’re confident many will soon join on.

As to what expectations will be for funding, a longer-term financial plan would probably go a long way in alleviating concerns. We would also encourage the housing coalition to do whatever they can to keep the cost of participation reasonable. Barring that, we think it would be fair for the coalition to vary what they expect each partner organization to pay based on property taxes, residential valuations or similar metric.

If all this can be accomplished, and hopefully quickly, then we might see for the first time everyone at the same table talking about the most important issue facing all of our communities from Parachute/Battlement Mesa to Aspen: Housing.

This would be no small accomplishment, and it could help all of our communities have a better understanding of housing needs and smart development that strengthens communities.

