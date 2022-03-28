PI Editorial: Housing coalition could bring Garfield, Pitkin counties together on most important issue of our time
For the first time ever, communities across Garfield and Pitkin counties could soon be joining forces to tackle our workforce housing challenges through the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition.
Although the Garfield County commissioners declined last week to join, we’d be surprised if they don’t sign on in the near future — and we hope they do.
How much each partner agency would be asked to provide in funding and the participation of western Garfield County communities were at the forefront of concerns expressed by commissioners. The Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition is already talking to our western communities and we’re confident many will soon join on.
As to what expectations will be for funding, a longer-term financial plan would probably go a long way in alleviating concerns. We would also encourage the housing coalition to do whatever they can to keep the cost of participation reasonable. Barring that, we think it would be fair for the coalition to vary what they expect each partner organization to pay based on property taxes, residential valuations or similar metric.
If all this can be accomplished, and hopefully quickly, then we might see for the first time everyone at the same table talking about the most important issue facing all of our communities from Parachute/Battlement Mesa to Aspen: Housing.
This would be no small accomplishment, and it could help all of our communities have a better understanding of housing needs and smart development that strengthens communities.
The Post Independent editorial board members are Editor Peter Baumann, Managing Editor/Senior Reporter John Stroud, and community representatives Mark Fishbein and Danielle Becker.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Garfield County awards $73,500 in Human Services Commission mini-grants
Garfield County has awarded more than $73,000 in Human Service Commission (HSC) mini-grants to 24 qualifying local nonprofits.