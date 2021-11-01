PI Editorial: If you haven’t yet — vote

There’s still time to make a difference.

Colorado makes it incredibly easy to vote with ballots mailed to the homes of active registered voters, which means many of us have already voted in November elections this year.

As easy as it is, though, there are still some who choose not to vote. There are myriad reasons people usually cite — not voting is how I choose to participate, one vote doesn’t make a difference, I don’t know enough about the candidates or issues, I just don’t have time. The list goes on.

Locally, we have school board candidates and ballot measures on important issues such as employee pay in Roaring Fork School District, a funding boost for the Glenwood Springs Airport, a statewide marijuana tax for after-school programs and more.

School board elections are definitely getting the most attention this year, but those ballot measures listed above present real opportunities not just to choose a candidate to vote how we want but to participate in policy craft directly. That’s a right and a power that we shouldn’t take for granted.

Bottom line? Voting is so easy here — especially if you’re already registered. And if you haven’t yet, you can do so easily at the polls between now and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Garfield County Clerk’s website has all the information you need on how to vote or register: Garfield-County.com/clerk-recorder/elections/ .

The Post Independent editorial board members are Publisher Bryce Jacobson, Editor Peter Baumann, Managing Editor/Senior Reporter John Stroud, and community representative Amy Connerton.