PI Editorial: In praise of Colorado’s most overlooked season

Colorado winters and summers are without a doubt some of the best in the world.

Amber sunsets? Check.

Bluebird skies? Check.

Snow-capped peaks? Check.

Sun-splashed canyons? Again, check.

They’re so amazing, in fact, that it’s easy to fall into a habit of thinking of Colorado as a perpetual contrast between snow and sun.

Stuck in the middle with little fanfare, however, are the shoulder seasons.

Spring’s fine, we guess. In our neck of the woods, what seemingly little time we have with spring is mostly just notable for late season snow storms and mud.

Fall, on the other hand, is splendid. While New England is considered the go-to destination for fall colors, we’re not quite sure that’s deserved.

Colorado’s fall season comes in fits at first — you might notice a lone yellow-leafed tree on your way to work one morning, but then it begins in earnest, with the mountains and hills throughout Garfield County becoming a multi-hued patchwork of greens, reds, oranges and yellows.

What’s more is that our falls are gentle enough (barring early storms, of course) that we can typically go jacket-free for most of the day.

Then there’s the fact that we have so many different flavors of fall. From the Flat Tops to the Elk Range to the Book Cliffs, the look and feel of fall ranges widely through our state. Let’s see Vermont or New Hampshire’s fall try to do that.

None of this is to say we don’t look forward to winter — for many reasons, we’re hoping we get dumped on this season. But before we begin those slopeside days and chilly nights, let’s take the time to enjoy our fall days. They truly are some of the best you can find anywhere.

The Post Independent editorial board members are Publisher Bryce Jacobson, Editor Peter Baumann, Managing Editor/Senior Reporter John Stroud, and community representatives Annie Bell and Amy Connerton.