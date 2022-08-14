PI editorial: Keep perspective on Glenwood Canyon rafting, path closures

What a difference a year makes.

This summer has been chock full of flash flood watches, leading to path and public rafting closures through Glenwood Canyon.

For some perspective, it’s good to remember just how often Interstate 70 was closed in 2021 for debris slides and flash flood warnings. While it’s closed here and there for warning and wrecks this year, it’s dramatically less.

And while we haven’t gotten a 500-year rain event this year, it’s been a surprisingly active monsoon season. All of this seems to show that CDOT’s work, with federal assistance, has really paid off.

That’s not to say we don’t empathize with those looking to raft or go on a road bike ride through the canyon. It can also feel a little unfair that commercial rafting companies can keep rafting but that private parties can’t, but that comes down to those companies maintaining liability insurance policies that individuals just don’t have.

CDOT could also help by making sure cotrip.org is up to date with the status of the canyon. While they generally do a good job, there have been instances where the information posted is unfortunately out of date.

At the same time, it’s good to keep in mind that path and rafting closures are much easier to deal with than I-70 closures through the canyon. Last year’s debris slides were greatly disruptive to our vital tourism and hospitality industry during Glenwood Springs’ busiest season, and we’re just glad to (hopefully) be past that.