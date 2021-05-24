PI Editorial: Let’s honor our area graduating senior scholarship recipients

Even in a typical year, high school is not easy — students have to juggle academics, sports, drama, band, life and all sorts of things in between while preparing for their post-secondary life following graduation.

The pandemic has made all of that more challenging for every student. That is why we want to recognize the amazing work of all our scholarship recipients in Garfield County.

Hundreds of students throughout Garfield County received scholarships in Roaring Fork School District, Garfield Re-2 and Garfield 16.

In Garfield Re-2, nearly 300 seniors between Rifle and Coal Ridge high schools received nearly $2.14 million in scholarships — even more considering that many of those scholarships can be renewed throughout their college careers.

In the Roaring Fork School District, hundreds of students from Basalt, Roaring Fork, Glenwood and Bridges high schools — looking at just local scholarships alone — students received more than $850,000 to help continue their educational endeavors following high school.

Each one of those tells a unique story about the accomplishments of that senior. We especially want to give a shoutout to our Daniels and Boetcher fund scholars. These scholarships transcend grades to recognize well-rounded students. Boetcher in particular helps students who will strive to make positive social change by providing financial assistance through their studies for a master’s degree.

Out of 15,000 to 20,000 applicants, just 42 students are selected for a full ride scholarship.

But even smaller scholarships take some work on the part of students. Knowing that so many of our youth will have some financial help as they continue to grow and better themselves through continuing education is very comforting following the pandemic year they and all their friends and family experienced.

