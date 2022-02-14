PI Editorial: Recent student achievements signal a challenging return to normal

We’re over halfway through another school year, and while it’s been closer to normal than the one before it, the pandemic continues to shape our students’ educational experience.

Despite those challenges, our students throughout Garfield County continue to succeed, find enrichment and grow as individuals who as adults will go on to better their communities and those around them.

Take the Coal Ridge High School Cheer team. Following their state championship in December, they went on to nationals earlier this year. Despite the unexpected absence of some members, the team still competed and placed seventh — having to make significant changes to make up for the absences. That’s some significant adversity to have to work through, and they deserve to be celebrated throughout the community. For their part, the Garfield County commissioners issued a proclamation this week celebrating the team and their success.

Yet they aren’t the only athletes achieving a lot this year — Glenwood Springs High School girls swimming was at the 3A State Championships this weekend, placing sixth as a team and winning two event titles, including the school’s first-ever relay win in the 200 freestyle relay event. Sophomore Amelie Ogilby also won the 500 freestyle event to bring home a state title.

In total, 14 swimmers qualified in individual events and all three relays qualified over the course of the season to make the trip to the 3A State Championships at the Thunderdome in Thornton, along with two alternates.

Also this past weekend, two regional wrestling champions were crowned, Ray Rosenmerkel of Glenwood Springs in 4A and Hayden Grice of Grand Valley in 3A. Another dozen wrestlers from area schools also qualifed for the 3A and 4A state wrestling championships next weekend in Denver.

It’s not just sports that deserves a turn in the spotlight either — live theater returned to school districts and performances in both Roaring Fork Re-1 and Garfield Re-2 school districts are just around the corner. In RFSD, Glenwood Springs students have been working on a performance of “Freaky Friday,” which will go live this coming week. Further upvalley, a combination of Roaring Fork and Basalt high school students are working on a production of “The Sound of Music,” with April performances plannned.

In Re-2, students are working on “Footloose,” which will premiere Friday at Rifle High School. Students who didn’t get a chance to do theater last year are putting so much work and dedication into these performances, and we wish them the best as they take the stage.

