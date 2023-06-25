PI editorial: Roaring Fork School Board can make good on superintendent housing committee’s work

With three actionable recommendations from the superintendent housing committee, it is now up to the Roaring Fork School Board to decide how to proceed.

Those recommendations, however, should help the board make a decision based on the broader consensus and community involvement.

The suggestion that the superintendent position receive up to $500,000 in housing assistance touched off a wave of questions and criticism from district employees and community members. Fortunately, board members exercised great wisdom in taking a breath, slowing the process down, and creating a committee to consider the issue further and make their recommendations public.

For their part, committee members went to work clear-eyed and with open minds on how to provide stable housing stability for the superintendent position to help retain and attract the most qualified candidates possible, Chief Operations Officer Ben Bohmfalk told the Post Independent.

“We didn’t take these discussions lightly and this is a topic that we feel is necessary to ensure we are pulling in the best leaders for this school district that we possibly can,” he said.

The committee’s suggestions were highlighted by two which they all agree on, which were to build a roughly 2,000-square-foot home for the superintendent or purchase an existing home similar in size with a rental program similar to other district employees. The last was to further explore the equity option, which was the least favorable, where a superintendent could over time develop equity in a home initially provided or funded in some way by the district.

We’ll all soon have the opportunity to see what the board could decide — discussion of those recommendations is slated for Wednesday’s regular meeting.

No option is perfect and each is bound to encounter some criticism, but recommendations with broad appeal and support puts the board in a much better position to move forward.

Yet success is not guaranteed, and we worry about the frustration and confusion that could arise if the school board were to proceed with its original policy goal of financial housing assistance. Doing so would be sure to cause committee members to question whether or not their efforts were a waste of time as well as reopen broader divisions within the district and community.

The good news is that the school board’s proven responsiveness and receptiveness to feedback so far leads us to believe it is unlikely they would do this. It’s much more likely they’ll continue in the spirit of collaboration they exhibited and come up with superintendent housing policies that attract and recruit strong candidates with broad community support.

The Post Independent editorial board members are Publisher/Editor Peter Baumann and community representatives John Stroud, Mark Fishbein and Amy Connerton.