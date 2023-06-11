PI editorial: Roaring Fork Valley’s internet outages isn’t just an obstacle to watching cat videos

Young or old, large corporation or small mom-and-pop business, all of us feel the disruption, disconnection and economic impact when the internet goes out.

Take for example the outage of last week. Caused by a cable being cut at the 27th Street underpass construction site, connectivity was down for thousands from Glenwood Springs all the way to Aspen.

We get that accidents happen, but we’re puzzled at how vulnerable the Roaring Fork Valley remains to significant internet disruptions in 2023. In some ways this is a result to the private market approach that began years ago when high-speed internet access began rolling out to communities. Rather than considering it a public utility (even though the internet has its roots in federal research programs through the Department of Defense), internet was considered a private service to be largely maintained, marketed and provided by private businesses.

Now, this probably helped spur rapid expansion of fiber optic development through much of the nation than would have otherwise occurred, but it seems like we encounter more downsides than upsides to that approach in our neck of the woods. There is some competition, to be sure, but not enough that enough of us can truly take our business elsewhere when we suffer a significant and prolonged disconnection.

Now the good news is that we have local and state measures in the works that could help keep internet outages shorter and less frequent. Glenwood Springs Community Broadband is available for some city residents already and the service is likely to expand further in the coming months and years.

Garfield County is also asking the state to do more of their part to help better connect our rural communities. Earlier this spring, the county commissioners asked the state to expedite the process allowing communities to join on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s fiber network.

Then in May, Gov. Jared Polis signed a law allowing counties and municipalities to fund internet service improvements without first having to seek voters’ approval.

So, it’s very possible that many of us Garfield County residents could see improvement in our internet service in the next few years. Until then, however, we might want to hang onto those dusty 56K modems in the event we need them for backup service.

