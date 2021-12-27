PI Editorial: Take care of your mental health this holiday season

It wasn’t from “A Christmas Carol,” but an opening line from another of Charles Dickens’ novels feels strangely relevant this holiday season.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. … “

Even as we look forward to talking with loved ones and finding joy in the season with one another, uncertainty persists about how to do that with the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

And as the pandemic trudges on, our feelings about it do so as well. Some days are great, some days challenging and many others are just middle of the road.

Throughout all of that, it’s important we remind ourselves and others of an important truth: It’s OK not to be OK.

The holiday season can be challenging for many of us, pandemic or not. There is joy to be had for certain, but holidays can also bring stress both expected and unexpected.

When we get sick or break a bone, we go to a doctor to help get better, but we continue to be reluctant culturally to view mental health and well-being as just as important as physical health. And just as it would be foolish to think we will always be in peak physical condition, it’s a tragic mistake to think we always have to be 100% mentally. Life will continue to challenge us, pandemic or not.

In those challenging moments and days, it’s important we remember that we don’t have to face them alone. We are blessed in our communities to have a variety of resources both for adults and youth in moments of crisis.

To name just a few, there is the Aspen Hope Center at 970-925-5858, Mind Springs’ Health 24/7 hotline at 888-207-4004 or text TALK to 38255, and the Colorado Crisis Service line at 1-844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.

On the other line of these phone numbers are people who will do everything they possibly can to help whomever needs it. Maybe it is someone you care about who is struggling — perhaps they might not feel comfortable talking with you about it, but encourage them to call one of the resources above. Talking with a stranger can sometimes be more freeing.

That we have these resources is indeed a blessing, not just during the holidays but for every day of the year, and we greatly appreciate the work of our mental health professionals in taking care of our communities. They do incredible work helping so many of us, and that’s a blessing any day of the year.

