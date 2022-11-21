PI Editorial: The many reasons for the Thanksgiving season

With Thanksgiving just days away, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have to be thankful for. In our community and lives, it feels like we’re blessed with a lot this year.

First is the fact that it’s beginning to feel a lot like winter. We still would like to see more snow on the ground soon, but the cold temperatures and storms we’ve received so far mean that Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort is planning for an early opening this season, as are some of the Aspen ski areas. That’s great news for our tourism economy, but it also means we get to make even more slopeside memories with family and friends. Here’s to a hopefully long and good season.

Writing of family and friends, it’s always good to gather together with loved ones during Thanksgiving. We recognize that not everyone will be able to do that this year, but we hope that you still have time for a phone or video call full of warmth, cheer and laughter if you can’t see your loved ones in person.

Some of the folks who will be working on Thanksgiving instead of spending time with family and friends are local law enforcement and first responders. We thank them for working to keep our communities safe every day, but especially during the holidays.

We’d also like to give thanks for the educators and support staff who have some much-deserved time off this week. The employees of Roaring Fork School District, Garfield Re-2 and Garfield 16 do amazing work helping our community’s children learn, grow and succeed. Their dedicated work is greatly appreciated.

Finally, we’d like to give thanks to the estimated 400-600 volunteers who help organize the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and Garfield County. They’ll be out now through Christmas Eve seeking donations throughout our communities to help those in need. Roughly $82,000 was raised in 2021, with El Jebel bringing in the most donations locally. This year’s goal is to raise at least 10% more, and we’re hopeful our generous community will make sure we exceed that.

So, please give if you’re in a position to do so. Mostly importantly, though, we hope you have a happy Thanksgiving.

The Post Independent editorial board members are Editor Peter Baumann, Managing Editor/Senior Reporter John Stroud and community representatives Mark Fishbein and Danielle Becker.