PI editorial: We can drive 55 — or take other steps to help reduce closures along I-70

Opinions on traffic and weather are about as common as a bluebird day in Colorado.

With that in mind, we don’t pretend to be the experts, but here are some ideas we thought of following last week’s return of winter.

First off, we hope that someday a low-key winter event such as the one on Wednesday doesn’t result in a tangle of traffic on Interstate 70 through South Canyon.

Part of the problem is speed — 65 MPH is seemingly the starting speed, not the speed limit, based on our experience going through that stretch.

All too many drivers seem to think that 10 over is no big deal — maybe they would actually go 65 MPH if the Colorado Department of Transportation lowered it to 55 MPH? In addition to your standard speed limit signs, CDOT could also look into the use of rumble strips at the beginning of the reduced speed section to help remind drivers to slow down.

We also can’t help but notice that oftentimes closures stem from wrecks involving semi-truck traffic. So maybe a potential solution is to target heavy truck traffic specifically for a reduced speed limit? It’s a tactic that has been used successfully elsewhere in the state.

After all, keeping traffic flowing smoothly isn’t just about convenience — our topography makes for very limited options in getting from point A to point B, which means our first responders and law enforcement rely on I-70 and other major routes to get to those in need as quickly as possible.

With that in mind, we’d ask that each of us do our part and drive cautiously, obey the speed limit (and be OK with slowing down in bad weather) and watch out for others on the road.

We might not change the mind of the speed demons out there, but they’re more likely to be stopped by law enforcement if the rest of us drive smart.

The Post Independent Editorial Board consists of Publisher Bryce Jacobson, Editor Peter Baumann and Managing Editor/Senior Reporter John Stroud.