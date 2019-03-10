Publisher’s column: Meeting our readers where they’re at

My interaction with the World Wide Web is pretty much a ritual.

In the early morning, bleary-eyed and waiting for the coffee to kick in, I grab my cell phone and start going to "my" sites to catch up on the news as well as my digital social network.

Every couple of months, the ritual runs off track when one of my standard sites changes its format.

"Why?" I ask myself. "I can't find (insert something of interest)."

I know I'm not alone.

Ultimately, after a week or two, I've adjusted and in most cases like the new site more than the old one.

So, it is with great excitement, but also knowing it will be a bit of an initial disruption for some of our readers, that we are scheduled to launch our new website very soon.

And there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

The new postindependent.com is a mobile-first approach, offering a clean, simple experience on your smartphone or tablet, but still looks good on desktop. More than half of our online readers get the postindependent.com news on their phone, and that number is only growing.

In addition, it offers a simple navigation structure, with a goal to make it easy to find more of the content you care about.

On mobile devices, an app-like menu at the bottom of every page offers quick access back to key site features like search and trending topics.

It will also offer improved advertising placements to minimize disruption of your browsing experience while still offering local businesses powerful opportunities to get their message in front of our engaged local audience.

So that's what has changed. What hasn't changed? I'm glad you asked.

We're still delivering you the most local news content every day, remaining the news source of Garfield County.

But we're not done.

Our new website layout is flexible, so we can add more of the content and features you want in the future. As we learn more about what matters to you, we'll continue to adjust the content we create and the way we deliver it.

Do you have questions about our new website? Wondering where to find something? Maybe you have an idea for something you'd like to see us add.

We want to hear from you. Contact me at jraehal@postindependent.com or at 970-384-9133. Or editor John Stroud at jstroud@postindependent.com at 970-384-9160.

If you're a print consumer of the news, you will have noticed some changes to our paper over the past week.

The front page teases are different, to better let you know what's inside. We also have quick hit news called OutPosts on page 2, and have changed the format and established news anchor pages for a more reader-friendly experience.

I have a personal motto of "Good is the enemy of great," and if you want to be great, you always have to be evolving and not accept "good." The goal is to focus on what needs improvement but also to take what we do well and make it better.

That motto fits well into our motto at the Post Independent and Citizen Telegram: "We're not just a newspaper. We're newspaper media."

We know news is important to our community, but our readers consume that news in different ways — from print to their phones. These changes are continual steps in that direction.

Jerry Raehal is publisher of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and The Citizen Telegram in Rifle.