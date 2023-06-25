Publisher’s column: Reader survey helps us best serve you

Post Independent Publisher Peter Baumann



News organizations get to rely on some unique feedback tools in hearing from readers and customers alike — letters to the editor, social media comments and the bully pulpit of political discourse are just some of the ways we hear from folks happy, unhappy or otherwise wanting to share an opinion.

But that doesn’t mean we know as much as we could or should from our readers, businesses and others who rely on us not just for information but for a sense of community and connectedness as well.

Getting useful feedback means we should be intentional about it: that’s where our ongoing reader survey comes in. If you haven’t taken it already, you can do so by going here: https://postindependent.com/readersurvey.

The last reader survey we conducted in 2020 was shaped heavily by the pandemic experience everyone was going through — COVID trackers, Zoom meetups and more were some of the things people were hoping to see more of.

A few years later, and it’s likely our results will look a lot different. As our communities evolve and grow, it’s just as important that we actively examine how we can best serve all of you, the residents of Garfield County.

For example, as our housing market costs rise higher and higher, more people are moving to our western communities of New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute/Battlement Mesa. As those changes happen, what are the main information needs we need to consider? Is there less demand for news centered on Glenwood Springs and more need for Rifle news? Those are the sorts of questions we hope to get your insights on.

Historically, a lot of news judgment was based on “gut” — a seasoned reporter would chase down a story because, well, it *felt* like a story the community would care about. It makes sense in a lot of ways. After all, we live here, too, and grouse about gas prices, worry about rising rents, whoop it up on the slopes and trails and seek out great gifts and meals at local businesses and restaurants.

But gut isn’t everything. Sometimes a gut-instinct story results in a collective “A-ha!” while other times it’s met with shrugs. In our digital age, we’re lucky to have many more tools to rely on than gut alone. But only if we use them.

So, if you can find 20-30 minutes to spare from your busy summer plans, we’d greatly appreciate it. You’ll be helping us serve all of you as best we can (and you could win one of three $100 gift cards as well).

Peter Baumann is publisher and editor of the Post Independent and Citizen Telegram. He’s been with the Post Independent since 2019.