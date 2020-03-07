Saturday letters: Democrats vote!, and coronavirus message

Get out and vote!

Wake up, Colorado Democrats! There has been a lot of coverage of the Democratic Primary that just occurred. Bernie Sanders won with 6,241 votes cast. There also was a Republican Primary, although it is pretty much a symbolic vote for President Trump who is running for reelection. Garfield County Republicans cast 6,331 votes. This means that 90 more Republicans than Democrats cast their vote!

I find these numbers very disturbing. Democrats have to get out and vote! So much is depending on the results of the November Election. If you want change, you have to get out and vote. It is that simple.

Mary Noone,

Glenwood Springs

A small elderwhine

Acknowledging Nicolette Toussaint’s addition to my vocabulary in her Feb. 27 column on the Post Independent opinion page (“Making an elderberry whine”), I’m going to engage in a small “elderwhine.”

I’m reasonably certain that I qualify as an elder since I hope to celebrate my 85th birthday later this year. That age puts me well into the danger zone for a coronavirus infection, and I have two trips coming up that have been planned for nearly a year. Both of those involve traveling to and from destinations well beyond driving range from Glenwood Springs. I tend to think about the associated flights as sealing some random number of strangers into long tubes, and requiring them to exchange air, coughs and sneezes with each other for several hours. On top of that, there are all those crowds at ticket counters, security checkpoints and baggage claim areas.

I understand my role in the decision-making process associated with this, and I’m willing to take responsibility for deciding whether to travel or not. However, I would like to make that decision based on information from experts, as opposed to “hunches” by some thin-skinned, paranoid politician living in abject fear of even the possibility of unflattering remarks about his handling of the situation.

Unfortunately, I don’t seem to have that choice. The White House has moved to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by scientists and government health officials, directing them to coordinate all statements and public appearances with the office of Vice President Mike Pence. For example, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, one of the country’s leading experts on viruses, has told associates that the White House instructed him not to say anything without clearance.

In my view, having coronavirus messaging controlled by the White House is a lot like declaring that only water filtered through toilet-cleaning brushes used in the latrines of Air Force One is potable.

That’s my elderwhine and I’m sticking to it…

John Palmer

Glenwood Springs