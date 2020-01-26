Sunday letters: Impeachment trial

Tell Senator Gardner to do his sworn duty

President Trump deserves a fair impeachment trial. So do the American people. So why has the Senate declined to call witnesses — those advisers and officials closest to the president — who could corroborate, contradict or expand upon prior testimony given before the House impeachment panel?

These key witnesses could be called to testify, if four Republican senators would join 47 Democrats to issue subpoenas. At least one potential witness, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, has indicated that he would honor such a subpoena.

I hope that citizens of good will — no matter what their political persuasion — can agree that we deserve to learn the truth.

Our own Republican Sen. Cory Gardner knows in his heart of hearts what his patriotism requires. But he might need a little nudge.

If you have time to read this newspaper, you have time to make a call. You can reach Sen. Gardner’s Washington office at 202-224-5941. Tell the Senator to do his sworn duty. Make a difference. Do it right now.

Ed Colby,

New Castle

Cover-up in progress!

We are now watching the proceedings of the impeachment trial of Trump. The Republicans are blatantly lying about the injustices done to them by the House of Representatives, where Trump was impeached. The facts are obvious of Trump’s lies and crimes. The Republicans can’t argue the facts, so therefore are acting like victims.

Republicans, please start paying attention to what is happening to our country. Grow a spine and think for yourselves! For those of you who have grandchildren, as I do, please think of their future. What are you thinking or are you simply not thinking? Are you just going along with other Republicans simply because you’ve been a Republican all your life? It is no longer the party of family values. It seems to me you have become the party of bullies and liars!

The ugliness and lies of this administration grows worse every day. They have lifted the rock and all kinds of cockroaches are climbing out. Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, is the worst threat to our democracy of all of them because he now has the power. He is lying right along with Trump and destroying any semblance of integrity, civility and honesty in Washington. He is supposed to be America’s Attorney General, not Trump’s personal attorney! Facts matter! Stop living in a conspiracy la la land of Trump!

I’m still praying that people will start paying attention and listen to facts, rather than the lies and conspiracies cooked up on Fox News and the other right wing conservative media. It is so very obvious there is a cover-up going on! Pay attention please! Alternative facts are nothing but lies! It is so disheartening to see what America has become: a country where people don’t seem to care about truth, integrity, kindness or honesty!

Linda Carr

Eagle