Sunday OpEd: Visit Mountain Family Tuesday for voter registration

Monday, Oct. 15 – Ballots sent out in the mail

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 25, this year. In 2016, the National Voter Registration Day drive registered 750,000 voters within all 50 states.

National Voter Registration Day (https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/) has been an annual event since 2012 and focuses on educating and registering voters on the process. Many people miss the opportunity to vote because they are unaware of registration deadlines, rules about updating registration or not having the opportunity to register in the first place.

Mountain Family Health Centers is dedicated to community advocacy and voter education. Patients who have appointments with our Outreach and Enrollment staff are asked if they would like to register to vote, but we are also now offering voter registration help and education in several of our clinic waiting rooms throughout the fall season.

Educating our communities about important topics that affect their health and well-being is part of the Mountain Family mission to be an advocacy leader.

People who vote are often more likely to be involved in community activities, have lower rates of unemployment and better health outcomes.

Visit a Mountain Family Health Centers site (https://www.mountainfamily.org/find-a-clinic/) on Tuesday to be part of the National Voter Registration day movement.

Recommended Stories For You

Colorado residents can register before or after National Voter Registration Day through Colorado's registration website, http://www.GoVoteColorado.com, or by contacting a local county Ccerk and recorder's office.

To learn more about National Voter Registration Day go to nationalvoterregistrationday.org or call 866-OUR-VOTE (English, 866-687-8683) or 888-VE-Y-VOTA (Spanish, 888-839-8682)

Danyelle Rigli is advocacy coordinator for Mountain Family Health Centers based in Glenwood Springs.