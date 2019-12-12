Thursday letters: Impeachment hearings

Congress owes it to the American public to do their duty

I am a conservative and I vote Republican. I have been since I registered to vote. I believe in small government, fiscal responsibility, and a strong military. But even more critical to the strength of our nation are the ideals spelled out in the Constitution — ideals that our elected officials in Washington have sworn to uphold.

While I don’t care to see Washington embroiled in impeachment hearings, the reality is there are enough questions to make such an investigation necessary. The dealings with Ukraine and the possibility that some actions could be driven by the possibility of personal or political gain look objectively terrible. The investigation has begun, so we may as well let it continue and get to the bottom of it.

As these proceedings go on, enough additional reasons keep emerging to insist that they continue through to their conclusion, regardless of what comes of it. The men and women of Congress owe it to the American public to do their duty and ensure that the highest office in the nation is not left tarnished in either a real or perceived sense.

Lauren Fox

New Castle

Prominent Republicans must put their country before the party

As a conservative who values integrity and honesty above all else, I cannot deny that the Denver Post editorial board is correct in its assessment of the impeachment hearings so far (“Editorial: All evidence points to a president who compromised American foreign policy objectives for political goals,” Nov. 18).

Particularly following the damning testimony we have seen in the house, especially that of Ambassador Gordon Sondland who said that there was indeed an extortion of Ukraine by our president, it is undeniable that we now have “ample proof indicating that what Trump was pursuing in Ukraine was not a robust ally in opposition to Russia, however his personal political objectives.”

I have supported Republicans because I always felt they were Consitutionalists first and foremost. And the Constitution demands that Congress follow the evidence wherever it leads — to its conclusion.

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, especially prominent Republicans like Sen. Cory Gardner, now must put their country before the party, and that means they must support an equitable but rigorous examination of all the evidence and approach it with an open mind. Americans deserve to know the truth, even — or especially — if it means removing a Republican from the Oval Office.

Clay Buerger,

Rifle