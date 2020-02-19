Thursday letters: intermarriage, Klobuchar, states’ rights

Intermarriage is the solution

I must admit, when I was a young man, I’d see a black man with a beautiful white woman, and the hair would stand up on the back of my neck. I didn’t really consciously mind. I wasn’t doing anything for white women, so somebody else might as well be. It was a reflex reaction, as if the DNA of my racist ancestors were being passed down to me.

Nowadays, I’m pleased to see a biracial couple. I say good for you. Get married. Have children. The Emancipation Proclamation didn’t end racism. Neither did the repeal of Jim Crow laws, Dr. Martin Luther King, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, or the election of Barack Obama. Maybe the way to do it is to just obliterate race trough intermarriage.

Who’re the haters gonna hate when they can’t tell the blacks from the whites, the Hispanics from the Anglos, or the Asians from the Europeans? How’re they gonna look down on somebody when they’re mixed in the same racial pot?

Idealistic? Perhaps, but the alternative is eternal racism. The human race can’t survive that.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale

Speaking of ‘witch hunts’

Yes, Colorado. Politics lately often swirls and screams like a tornado. Maybe that’s why so many of us lament what’s missing. If only more of those politicians had courage, a heart and a brain, maybe we could bring America home.

Into this land of Electoral College Oz steps Mike Bloomberg as the NYC media Wizard; Wicked Donald as the White House Witch; and Amy Klobuchar as the plucky young midwestern lady who has the heart, the personality, the courage, and the smarts to melt Wicked Donald into a sad little puddle next November.

Since her great showing in the New Hampshire primary, more Democrats, independents and Republicans are now praising savvy Sen. Amy as she makes her way along the road to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. Please be someone from so-called “flyover country” who helps her get there. She is one of us, and she can win in the Midwest as well as the coasts.

Thank you. For more info, visit https://amyklobuchar.com/

Nick Kelly

Glenwood Springs

States’ rights promotes healthy competition

If you ever participated in sports at any level, you know that competition is the principle that builds skill, knowledge and determination. Even if you don’t win, you have self-improvement and self-confidence. Competition is what improves product quality, pricing and service. Competition in the educational process improves understanding, determination, improved facilities, better resources and better instructors. In politics it clarifies issues, opens personalities and helps understanding of the competitors. With cooking it produces better taste, safer products, reduced prices and better service. In all facets of life, competition produces improvement at all levels.

With that in mind, I feel that one of the most important things our ancestors came up with was states’ rights. Competition between states produces cheaper housing, lower taxes, more job opportunities, better schools, better transportation, lower fuel prices, better health care, better policing and more freedom.

The federal government needs to quit encroaching on states’ rights. Get out of education and health care. Give the so called “federal lands” to the states. Let the state residents decide and vote for what’s good for their own state. That move would have the wonderful side effect of also reducing federal spending and taxes. Give us back states’ rights.

Ross L. Talbott

New Castle