Thursday letters: Let American people decide what is best for us, not corporate media

Let American people decide what is best for us, not corporate media

I am responding to Dick Polman’s column in Tuesday’s Post Independent titled: “How to lose the 2020 election by Elizabeth Warren.” Polman is typical of all of the talking heads in the corporate media (CNN, FOX, MSNBC and others) who have been bashing Medicare-for-All (MFA) being proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Polman and the rest of the corporate media keep saying that MFA would get defeated in the U.S. Senate by Republicans and Centrist Democrats.The only reason that MFA would get defeated is that the Republicans and Centrist Democrats are bought by Big Pharma and the medical industrial complex. The corporate news media has condemned MFA before it has a chance to be vetted by the American people.

Polman is forgetting about the Millennials who cannot afford Obamacare. Millions of other Americans cannot afford the high premiums and high deductibles of Obamacare as well. Obamacare averages only about 10 million enrollees a year. That means that 40 million Americans or more do not have health insurance. This has been happening for years!

I support Sen. Warren’s approach taxing corporate America to pay for her MFA plan. She needs to focus the taxation on Big Pharma and the medical industrial complex. These are the entities that have price-gouged Americans for many years. They need to pay for all or a large portion of MFA.

Americans are ready for a solid universal health care system that they can count on. At least Americans will know where their payroll deductions are going under Bernie’s plan. Everyone is guaranteed coverage. Medicare-for-All will be transparent and accountable to the American people. Overall, MFA will be an economic booster for everyone!

Let the American people decide what is best for America and not the corporate media.

Randy Fricke

New Castle

Valley View treated me rapidly with expertise, caring and friendliness

Recently I was at Valley View Hospital and had an incident that caused an “Adult Rapid Response” notification. What happened next was absolutely phenomenal. Within less than a minute, doctors, nurses and other medical staff were checking me over with professionalism and team coordination to make sure that everything was okay. The expertise, the caring, the friendliness and the rapidity of the response was amazing. Fortunately, my incident was nothing serious but to know that such service is available from our local hospital is both comforting and reassuring.

Sharon Andersen

Glenwood Springs