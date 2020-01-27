Tuesday letter: impeachment trial

Tell Gardner to do his sworn duty

President Trump deserves a fair impeachment trial. So do the American people. So why has the Senate declined to call witnesses — those advisers and officials closest to the president — who could corroborate, contradict or expand upon prior testimony given before the House impeachment panel?

These key witnesses could be called to testify, if four Republican senators would join 47 Democrats to issue subpoenas. At least one potential witness, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, has indicated that he would honor such a subpoena.

I hope that citizens of good will — no matter what their political persuasion — can agree that we deserve to learn the truth.

Our own Republican Sen. Cory Gardner knows in his heart of hearts what his patriotism requires. But he might need a little nudge.

If you have time to read this newspaper, you have time to make a call. You can reach Sen. Gardner’s Washington office at 202-224-5941. Tell the senator to do his sworn duty. Make a difference. Do it right now.

Ed Colby

New Castle