Tuesday letters: Preserving Crystal, supporting health care, school priorities and more

Protect our shared history at the town of Crystal

I’m writing to inform our community about proposed developments in the historic town of Crystal. As many know, Crystal — home to the iconic Crystal Mill — is one of the most beloved and frequently visited sites in our region. Its beauty, remoteness and history make it a treasure that deserves careful protection.

A few years ago, the 700-acre property surrounding Crystal was purchased by new owners. They have since announced plans to develop a private resort community on the site of the old mining town.

The developers are seeking a land use change from Gunnison County. The Phase I application includes building four “guest” structures in the town of Crystal and a 5,000-square-foot storage structure. Future phases of development include installing a private ski area, completing a hot spring spa, constructing a restaurant for guests only, and building additional high-end homes.

This project has already encountered challenges, including a cease-and-desist order from Gunnison County for building roads without proper permits — a violation that resulted in a $12,000 fine.

The purpose of this letter is to urge our community to voice opposition to this development. The Gunnison County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the land use application at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2025. Now is the time to speak up. Please take a moment to submit written comments to Gunnison County and share your concerns. Send comments to planning@gunnisoncounty.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

To attend the meeting via Zoom, go to the online meetings tab at http://www.gunnisoncounty.org/144/Community-and-Economic-Development .

The Gunnison County Land Use Development guidelines require that proposed developments be compatible with community character. This proposed exclusive resort is not.

Consider mentioning issues such as avalanche risk, wildfire danger and the strain this development will place on a fragile and precious environment. The town of Crystal is one of the last untouched spaces in the Crystal River Valley — an irreplaceable piece of our shared heritage. Let’s ensure it remains protected for future generations.

Rob Anderson, Glenwood Springs

Thank you, Grand River Health community

On behalf of the board of directors, medical staff and employees of Grand River Health, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation to voters for your trust and support in passing Measure 7B.

Your approval of the bond extension allows Grand River Health to expand access to essential services like primary care, mental health and physical therapy, and to enhance our emergency department, ensuring timely, quality care for everyone in our community.

Your continued confidence empowers us to fulfill our mission of providing exceptional care close to home.

With sincere gratitude,

Jim Coombs, CEO, Grand River Health

Regarding publishing change

Initially, you were a daily and weekend paper, then five days a week, then three days per week — and now just twice a week. How do your advertisers feel about the change?

I don’t often use the website to look at the paper, but when I do, I rarely look at any ads, so it seems economically untenable to survive. What’s the mission of the paper — information or making money?

I suspect the progression will be to a weekly, probably with paid subscriptions for the print edition. Can we at least get the sister paper, the Aspen Times, available again in Glenwood on a daily basis?

Mal Harling, Glenwood Springs

Focus on improving, not restricting, education

I’m writing in response to Garfield Re-2’s recent decision to focus on student transportation provided by Two Rivers Community School.

As a parent with children at both Two Rivers and a Re-2 school, I think this is a huge waste of time, effort and money. Where is the data showing any Re-2 parent support for this effort? How will pursuing this help Re-2 students?

Is Re-2 worried about losing students to Two Rivers? If so, make Re-2 schools better. Pay teachers more. Take kids on meaningful, community-based field trips. Champion issues parents actually care about — like high-quality, community-based education.

Re-2, you’re preparing the future earners, workers, homeowners and educators of this valley. You can do better than this.

Dara Marquardt, New Castle