Tuesday letters: School access, giving season and housing concerns

Re-2 transportation decision harms students and families

As both a parent and a mental health professional, I am deeply concerned about the Garfield Re-2 School District’s plan to remove bus transportation for families whose children attend Two Rivers Community School.

Re-2 has stated that it wants what is in the best interest of students and families. Yet removing transportation access will create hardship for many working parents and negatively affect the mental health and stability of both families and children.

Many students attend Two Rivers because they struggled in traditional school settings. Some experienced bullying or were not thriving academically or socially. Two Rivers has given them a safe and supportive environment where they can succeed. Taking away reliable transportation could force families to make difficult choices and, for some, remove access to that environment altogether.

Although the district has framed this as a legal issue, it seems there is room for flexibility and collaboration. From the outside, it appears that financial motivation may be driving the decision, as losing transportation could push families to enroll in Re-2 schools, bringing more funding to the district.

This issue is about more than buses — it’s about values. Supporting access to education for all students shows a true commitment to what’s best for kids and families.

Ashley Mauldin, New Castle

Support local nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day

As we approach Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 9, I encourage our community to support the incredible local nonprofits that make our region thrive. The Sopris Sun’s Giving Guide highlights more than 100 nonprofits in the Mountain West Gives region — organizations that serve everything from children and education to the arts, the environment and animal welfare.

Whether it’s River Bridge Regional Center (my personal favorite), A Way Out, Bookcliffs Arts Center, West Mountain Regional Health Alliance or Literacy Outreach, there’s a nonprofit doing important work that could use your support this giving season.

You don’t have to wait until Dec. 9 — you can give early online at coloradogives.org/mountainwestgives . Last year, our community raised more than $1 million, and this year we hope to raise even more to strengthen the programs and people that make our community truly great.

Please join me in celebrating and supporting our local nonprofits this giving season.

Mary Cloud, Glenwood Springs

Address imbalance in Harvest Roaring Fork proposal

I am concerned about the impact the proposed Harvest Roaring Fork development will have on our community’s cost of living. According to the application under review, the project includes 1,500 luxury homes and only 300 attainable units — a total of 1,800 homes. That means just 17% of the units are attainable, while 83% are high-end luxury.

For every 10 luxury homes, there are only two attainable homes. If we look at the current average price of high-end homes such as those in Aspen Glen or Ironbridge, a conservative average price today is $1.2 million, with the average cost of an attainable unit at $400,000. The luxury portion of the proposed Harvest project totals about $1.8 billion — a very conservative estimate, as it’s expected these homes will be valued much higher at buildout — compared with only $120 million for the attainable homes.

The luxury homes will dominate both the scale and the financial impact of this development. Even with the 300 attainable units, the sheer number of high-end homes will drive up all home prices, rents and property taxes across the entire valley. This is not just a theory — economics shows that adding mostly luxury housing inflates the market for everyone else.

Now is the time to balance the already existing high-end developments by truly addressing housing affordability, not continuing projects that mostly benefit high-income buyers while raising costs for everyone else in the Roaring Fork Valley. I’m asking Garfield County leadership to prioritize policies and incentives that create more meaningful attainable housing and prevent the dominance of high-end luxury homes from further driving up the cost of living.

Miriam Muñiz Fennell, Glenwood Springs