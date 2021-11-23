Wednesday letter: airport

Airport perspective

I grew up in the Hartford community area. There is an airport alongside the Connecticut River (Brainard Airport) named after Morgan Brainard. In the early ’50s, my dad was chairman of the board of the Hartford City Council and also a commercial pilot.

Singer Sewing Machines and Underwood Typewriter wanted to purchase the airport from the city and make it their new industrial park. The city licked its chops about the money.

My dad fought hard to save the airport. He received a handwritten letter from their senator, Prescott Bush, thanking my dad. My sister learned to fly at Brainard Airport and then went to Embry Riddle in Florida. She recently retired as a captain on an Airbus A330. To this day, Brainard generates more money than Underwood and Singer could ever do.

As a young pilot, my dad always said, “Never get rid of an existing runway.” You will always need it, especially in case of an emergency.

Robert Andrews

Glenwood Springs