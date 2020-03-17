Wednesday letter: Fox News

The Fox is in the hen house

While touring the Southwest recently, I spent the night in five different motels. When I turned on the TV, four of the five were tuned to Fox News.

This shouldn’t surprise me. Fox News is the highest rated news program. But it does frighten me. Fox News makes no attempt at objectivity, but serves as nothing more than a sounding board for President Trump and the revised Republican Party he’s fashioned in his image.

Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity, a proponent of many debunked conspiracy theories including the Barack Obama birther movement, speaks nightly with Trump. Neither is filling in the other with the news of the day. They’re inventing the lies that will further solidify Trump’s base.

Proven sexual predators Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly have also been closely associated with Fox News. I wonder how those oh-so-moral evangelical Christians that make up a large portion of Fox’s audience justify those sexual dalliances as they did with Trump and Roy Moore.

With print media on the way out, will the Fox News crowd stick to their TV sets or turn to online sources like Steve Bannon’s blatantly neo-Nazi Breitbart News? The mainstream, corporate media could do a better job of unbiased reporting, too. Perhaps because they’re very fond of the First Amendment and Trump and his followers are more enamored of the Second Amendment, the major networks don’t have much nice to say about 45.

It’s something to look out for. This country needs a reliable, reputable news source, one that tells it like it is and not like it sells. If only Uncle Walter could come back. We need another most trusted man in America.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale