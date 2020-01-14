Wednesday letter: trafficking

Installing lights, surveillance at truck stops will deter sex trafficking

I read in the Post Independent article on Jan. 11 (“A solution to human trafficking? Stop the men who pay for it”) that stated human trafficking in Colorado is the highest on the Western Slope. Daily, I drive by the recently installed commercial truck rest stops along Highway 6 in West Glenwood Springs. There are no lights there, so it makes it very easy for the possibility of prostitution and human sex trafficking to go on there. I submit to the Colorado Department of Transportation and all sex trafficking activists that installing lights and surveillance cameras at these two —as well as the isolated truckstop between Glenwood Springs and New Castle — will help deter human sex trafficking. It is a solution worthy of more than a glance. Anyone with me?

Annie Uyehara

Glenwood Springs