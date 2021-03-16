Wednesday letters: Apology needed, Shelley Kaup, water, vaccinations, health board, delivery, procurement dept., and sprawl

Apology needed

I hunger for an apology, for the signal that we have learned a lesson from our humiliating, hurtful actions against Michael Francisco, so our community, hurt and humiliated by our actions, can be forgiven by him.

I would feel safer in a community of managers and police that look for god in the people set before us. For then we can all glimpse the god that we are an indivisible part of.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

Supporting Kaup

I would like to offer my strong support for the reelection of Shelley Kaup. I have had the privilege of working with Shelley on many boards and commissions for more than 20 years including serving on City Council with her for four years while I had the honor of being Glenwood’s mayor.

Through her long history of community involvement, Shelley has demonstrated a deep commitment to the community and devoted countless hours to its betterment.

Shelley consistently and unselfishly considers the good of the community first in all of her decisions. She advocates not only for the health of the community but also, and perhaps more importantly, the health of its citizens.

Shelley possesses the experience, intellect, and knowledge of community that easily make her one of the most qualified citizens to ever have served on council.

Bruce Christensen (former Glenwood mayor)

Grand Junction

Thanks, Hooner

Thank you, Don Gillespie, for voicing your concerns in your letter on March 12. Yes, our local officials keep approving and approving all these housing projects, and I, too, have wondered on so many occasions, “Where is the water coming from to supply all these new buildings?”

We who have been here for many years have seen the drop in the snowpack and the rationing of water every summer so we can supply the lower basin. It is going to get real sparse if something is not done soon.

The 1922 water pact needs to be revised, but I do not think anyone is listening. So sad for all the residents who are already here.

Cheryl Gilliam

Glenwood Springs

Vaccination clinic thanks

Thank you to everyone at Valley View Hospital who organized and worked so diligently at the Vaccination-thon this past Wednesday and Friday. Valley View’s efforts were top-notch and amazing.

Everyone from the wonderful people who greeted us at valet parking — to those offering a free coffee after our shot (hope it was free) was friendly and professional. Those of us waiting in line were marshaled through the check-in and inoculation processes by smiling, cheerful helpful people at every step. Indeed, the festive attitude that I experienced and everyone who I know was lucky enough to get our first Pfizer shots was remarkable.

It was remarkable because that same attitude mirrors the miracle of the science that brought these vaccines to the world. It truly was a hopeful moment to receive our doses and begin to see the light at the end of the long tunnel.

So thank you again for the medicine, but also for the beautiful human touch each and every valet person, doctor, nurse, volunteer, administrator and security person delivered to me and our community.

Good luck to everyone getting their vaccines in the weeks to come. God bless America.

Matthew C. Ferguson

Aspen

Need an expert health board

In a guest column, Debbie Bruell (March 3, 2021) states that Garfield County needs to create a real Board of Health whose members are educated and qualified medical and public health professionals. The Health Board currently consists of the three Garfield County commissioners who have no education or training in medicine or public health administration.

Leslie Robinson (March 4, 2021) in a Letter to the Editor notes that there is no firewall between the Garfield County Public Health and extreme right-wing positions of our BOCC to public welfare regulations and rules. Garfield County simultaneously has had over 5,000 infections and nearly 40 deaths among our cherished elders, and loss of businesses and jobs that may never return. These were all effects of COVID-19; limiting business occupancy and closing was to prevent viral spread, and government assistance was meant to allow staff and owners to remain safe at home until the danger passes.

Garfield County did not provide assistance to small business besides the Cares Act. Their contribution to restaurants and bars was to encourage people to go out to eat, which was contradicted by public health advice.

Currently, there is a bill in the Colorado State Legislature that would create active professional county boards of health that may not include the BOCC, thereby freeing boards from political interference.

Colorado residents need to support this bill. Neither our residents nor the economy can fully recover with progress thwarted by a small group who only look to a mythological past and can’t see a healthy future for their constituents.

Judy Haynes

Glenwood Springs

The little guy delivers

When I was recently discharged from Heritage Park Care Center where I was recuperating from back surgery, the doctor issued what amounted to a shelter-in-place order that had nothing to do with COVID-19. Lay low, he said. Don’t go out unless it’s necessary.

As usual, my first thoughts turned to food. Before I went in for surgery, I ate up all the perishables in the fridge I could, fearing they would go bad if I was in for a prolonged stay. The doctor assured me all the major grocery stores would deliver a called-in order.

The doc may know his way around the spine, but he’s not up to date on the services the local grocery stores provide. Neither City Market in Carbondale nor Whole Foods in Basalt deliver. They’ll put an order together for you, but you have to come and pick it up. That not only violates my stay-at-home order, but the BLT restrictions (no bending, lifting or twisting).

This left me with one option, Mana Foods, the tiny all-organic health food store at Highway 133 and Sopris Avenue in Carbondale. I’ve been a regular there for some time now. The owner delivered my order herself.

All this reminded me of when I lived at Blakewood Court, the townhouse/condominium development at 13th and Blake in Glenwood Springs, in the 1990s. The Glenwood Post suddenly discontinued home delivery of their newspaper.

The vast majority of the residents in Blakewood Court were seniors with limited mobility, so I would trudge over to City Market every morning to pick up a half dozen papers and distribute them among our neighbors.

When I confronted the editor about this, he said the paper could be read online. I pointed out that not many seniors are tech savvy. He also contended home delivery costs the paper too much.

My reply was the same one I’m now giving to the big grocery store managers — charge for it. Charge enough to cover your expenses. I’m sure seniors and those otherwise incapacitated would deem it worthwhile.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale

Poor decision

Effective April 3, 2021, the city of Glenwood Springs will no longer have a procurement department. What city, county or state entity doesn’t have a procurement department? It is ludicrous.

The decision-makers will tell you the new city clerk will be doing contracts, but that has nothing to do with bids, quotes, requests for proposals, addendums, pre-bid conferences, etc.

Procurement saves the city money through competitive processes. They help prevent fraud, waste and corruption. Procurement employees are responsible for acting properly and prudently with public funds. Who is going to make sure that all ethical standards are enforced in the bidding processes?

This department was funded at least through 2021. Other department heads had no clue this was happening. Are they now responsible for doing their own bids?

This appears to be a snap decision that will make an impact on city funds, and there won’t be cost savings. This was a very poor, ridiculous and fiscally irresponsible decision.

Helen Smith

New Castle

Vicious sprawl cycle

I’m wondering why the city of Glenwood Springs is so anxious to divert half of the traffic on Highway 82 on to the “new and improved“ Midland Avenue ?

I agree with Mr. Gillespie’s letter, that the city believes it needs the bridge for an evacuation route for an already overdeveloped Four Mile corridor.

Build a new bridge, you open up the Paqarina Ranch property and other sizable parcels for sale for more development. It’s a vicious cycle. The city missed its chance years ago, by the approval of Prehm Ranch, in which the road would have continued on up the river and crossed about where the Riverview School is today.

I believe the extreme burden of traffic, congestion, future development does not benefit neighborhoods such as Cariff Glen, Glenwood Park East and West, and Three Mile along the Midland Avenue corridor.

Jimmy Polowchena

Glenwood Springs

Try something else

Have always thought trying to grow beef in the desert is like trying to grow cactus in Wisconsin.

How long are you going to beat your head against the wall before you try something else?

Susan Rhea

Carbondale