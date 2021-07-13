Wednesday letters: Bad flowers, selling gasoline, too much development

Bad flowers

I was struck by the (Post Independent page 2) photo on July 2 titled “The Oxeyes Have It,” because oxeye daisies are on the Colorado State Noxious Weed Act’s level B list, meaning stop the spread.

C=control, A=eradicate.

While pretty to look at, they are invasive and will disrupt native vegetation because they have no natural controls and can adapt to varied conditions. They can easily be mistaken for the garden shasta daisy.

The oxeyes, like the false chamomiles known as crazy daisies, need to be pulled and placed into a bag for immediate disposal before they go to seed. Please help our beautiful native wildflowers survive and thrive by helping to eliminate noxious weeds wherever encountered whenever this is possible.

Nancy Morey

Glenwood Springs

Selling gasoline

I had happy hour drinks with a couple of pals last night. They live near Two Rivers Road in Basalt. They told me they now buy their gas at the Carbondale City Market. One said he was in there around 2 p.m., and the fueling area had a “mob of cars.” He also said he had a hard time getting back out onto Highway 82 because traffic was backed up on the bridge.

Folks, I wrote about this before the City Market even broke ground. I said this discounted gas station was going to be a big traffic generator. Practically everyone has a City Market value card, because that is the kind of grocery stores we have. So we want to use our points.

Not me, I went electric. So I loaned my card to an employee. To make the problem worse, everyone coming in from 82 has to use the roundabout to get back out.

To add insult to injury, the “other” roundabout on 133 was not built. That would take people away from the Main Street roundabout. Of course the developers should have paid for the second roundabout. Will they?

Speaking of roundabouts, we really need one at 133 and 82, the idling capitol of the valley.

I’m sorry, but what we are seeing is really dumb development that follows exactly the same dumb development that has screwed up so many American towns and cities. Of course, towns hire the same planning companies that have done all those other places. We start to hear comments like “new urbanism” and “capturing the soul of Carbondale.”

Carbondale has a document called the Climate and Energy Action Plan. A lot of effort went into putting it together, including a survey to understand the needs of the community. The main goal was to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Contrarily, all the new development is actually adding to the greenhouse gas emissions, both for the building operations and the traffic.

Can’t we do better?

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale

How much is enough?

How much is enough?

For John D. Rockefeller (one of the wealthiest Americans of all time), the answer was “just a little bit more.”

Unfortunately, I feel this is the thinking of many in our community regarding growth and development.

With only one grocery store, an understaffed police department, an outdated fire station in West Glenwood, unaffordable housing, lack of evacuation plans if/when needed, traffic congestion/bottleneck, “just a little bit more” building and development may bring about an end to our small town community as we now know it.

Before continuing on this path of “excess,” now may be the time to ask two questions before permitting more developers to penetrate our town;

1. What will be the impact on our community and neighborhoods?

2. What will be the benefit to our community and neighborhoods?

In regards to density, safety and quality of life, I believe the proposed development by the R2 Partnership in West Glenwood, is an example of this mindset of “just a little bit more.”

“Just a little bit more” people, water consumption, traffic, parking dilemmas, overcrowding, safety concerns, sewage treatment capacity, probability of existing panic due to fire and mudslides … The list goes on and on and yet, to my knowledge, these concerns as well as others haven’t been satisfactorily addressed by existing or future developers.

There will be a special City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29. For those concerned with the current growth and development increase amid our small community, this will be an open opportunity to voice the facts and concerns of such growth. I’m hoping the meeting will be face to face to allow participants to not just be heard but seen as well, heard and seen as the voices and faces of Glenwood Springs.

Thank you,

Jamie Darien

West Glenwood