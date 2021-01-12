Wednesday letters: Boebert’s claims, and support for Boebert
Substantiate claims
I don’t like to think Rep. Boebert believes QAnon theories, and I also hate to think she is telling us lies about the election results.
Please, Ms. Boebert, substantiate your information. You owe this to your constituents. Otherwise, it is time for you to resign your post. We can’t have liars representing us in our government.
Judith Elzinga
Glenwood Springs
Supporting Boebert
We the people elected Lauren Boebert to uphold our rights as citizens called the 2nd Amendment, and that is exactly what she is doing. She took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States the day she became our congresswoman, and she plans to follow those laws.
If any of you knew the laws of the Constitution you would understand, but you clearly don’t know the Constitution. You all should educate yourselves a bit.
We the people support Lauren Boebert as our congresswoman.
Tonya Walls
Silt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User