Wednesday letters: Brighter day, Dreamers, masks

A brighter day is coming

These are dark days indeed. A global pandemic has taken hundreds of thousands of lives, caused us to further isolate ourselves from each other, and ruined our economy. Racial strife in the streets has accentuated a 400-year struggle that would’ve been resolved centuries ago if the white race wasn’t so convinced it was better than the other races.

I see a silver lining behind both dark clouds. The coronavirus could prepare us for the tragedy and the sacrifices that’ll need to be made when the coming climate catastrophe hits. In terms of the loss of life and the inconveniences, it’ll be much worse.

As for the BLM protests, I’m encouraged by the youth and racial and regional makeup of the protesters. I see young white Southerners tearing down Confederate statues, monuments, and banning the stars and bars.

They’re following in the footsteps of Heather Heyer, the young Virginia anti-racist protester who was run over and killed by a white nationalist in Charlottesville in 2017. The credo is it’s not enough to be not racist. You must be antiracist. Take arms against it when you see it. Call it out. Take action.

There was a time if a Southerner witnessed any of these actions by protesters, they’d call them n-lovers and shoot them on sight. Times have changed. The haters are dying off and being replaced by a generation that loves all mankind.

The young black protesters are saying 400 years of [racism] is enough. We’ve had many watershed events; the Emancipation Proclamation, the repeal of the Jim Crow laws, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, the election of Barack Obama. The murder of George Floyd must be the last one.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale

Dreamers deserve our support

Americans across the country are grappling with the new normal of COVID-19. Beyond worries about health, many Americans face uncertain futures. For thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients who came to the U.S. as children and have been given the ability to legally study and work through DACA, the threat of deportation also looms – and their removal would carry with it severe economic and community consequences.

In 2017, the Trump Administration rescinded the DACA program, putting the futures of nearly 15,000 Colorado DACA recipients in jeopardy. The program temporarily remains due to court injunctions, but following November 2019 oral arguments before the Supreme Court to review the program, the Court will issue an opinion that could terminate the program at any moment, leaving DACA recipients vulnerable to deportation..

DACA recipients are critical community and workforce members.

Throughout the pandemic, DACA recipients have served as health care workers and first responders, and have worked in critical service industry roles – they’ve risked their lives to benefit us all, despite the immense pressure of the Supreme Court decision.

While we wait on the Court’s ruling, it is imperative that eligible DACA recipients consult an immigration attorney about renewing their DACA status.

Here in the Roaring Folk Valley, we know first-hand the incredible impact Dreamers have on our state. They deserve our support. Fortunately, groups like Mountain Dreamers stand ready to offer DACA recipients assistance and support during this trying time.

But to provide certainty, Congress must work together to protect Dreamers. I thank Representatives Scott Tipton and Joe Neguse who voted in favor of the House Dream and Promise Act which was passed last year and provides Dreamers with permanent legislative protections. I urge Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet to work together to pass similar legislation to benefit our state’s Dreamers, communities, and economy.

Jennifer M. Smilth

Glenwood Springs

We’re all in this together

I don’t get it. scientists, you know, the people that dedicated their life in the study of their field, say that wearing a face mask will lower the rate of Covid-19 virus infection. So I don’t understand the few that take offense to wearing a face mask because it infringes on their freedoms. Come on people, we are all in this together. The virus doesn’t care about your freedoms, it is an equal opportunity disease. Currently, there are four generations living at my house. My Mother, who is in a high risk age group, my wife who has multiple sclerosis, an auto immune disease, my daughter, and 11 month old granddaughter. If covering your face when near other people is too much infringement on your rights, maybe you should stay home. My family and I will not patronize any business who will not protect their customers in this most basic act.

Dave Malehorn

Glenwood Springs