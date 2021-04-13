Wednesday letters: Confluence planning, and Ascendigo development

Wait on confluence planning

I understand that the city is still going full steam ahead with an out-of-state consultant on the “Confluence Development” project. They have even changed the name of the project to “Eighth Street Landing” for an obvious reason. The use of the word “Confluence” makes it too controversial.

I have yet to see a plan where the land along the river and the old sewer plant would be strictly used for recreational and not just mixed use. So far, all the drawings show mixed use with a partnership with private developers. This entrance to downtown Glenwood will become congested and unsafe for the already crowded neighborhood.

The city’s burdened infrastructure that now exists is only getting worse with the projects in progress now and those on the books for the future.

This will be another huge cost to the city to provide the infrastructure for this project, whereas recreational use for the area would not need as much infrastructure.

Why has the city fenced the old water sewer plant area? This should be cleaned up and used by the citizens until the city has made up its mind what they intend to do with this area.

Cities on the eastern slope are already projecting water restrictions for this coming spring and summer. I believe we have a water crisis now and it is only going to get worse in the future.

Don “Hooner” Gillespie

Glenwood Springs

Cyclists beware

For the avid cyclists going up Catherine’s Store Road, through Fender Lane and El Jebel Road (Cattle Creek Road from Wendy’s), you are about to be challenged.

Your safety on this route is in peril.

If the proposed Ascendigo development is permitted, this popular loop might soon become a thoroughfare for construction vehicles, delivery trucks, service carriers and up to 450 added vehicles a day, many unfamiliar with these roads.The extra traffic from this (or future commercial developments) will be horrific.

This presents a real danger to you and those of us who live in Missouri Heights. There is no “share the road” credo with earth movers and dump trucks. There is no shoulder on these roads, so a gentle pass around a cyclist is already difficult today. I envision a long line of cars, impatiently trying to see around a truck and then encountering a cyclist. This is not safe.

Please join us as we oppose the application to allow the Ascendigo ranch development. Your voice is as valuable as those of residents here. You stand to lose a beautiful and well-loved cycling loop.

More information on how to oppose locating Ascendigo in Missouri Heights is available at the Keep Missouri Height Rural website. KeepMOHrural.com.

Sue Craver, Missouri Heights resident

Carbondale

Camp incompatible

My letter voices an opinion of a longtime Missouri Heights resident who has examined the Ascendigo Camp proposal and find it to be dangerously incompatible with our locale. I have lived on this arid plateau since 1980 and feel very strongly that this large commercial operation is unsuitable, the most important reasons being water usage and fire danger.

Water: As both a resident and former Board member of Kings Row, I am very familiar with the changing nature of our limited water supply. Official acknowledgement of this water situation was proved by our opposition to the Hunt Ranch proposal in 2008 where the development was prevented by a Water Court decree severely limiting water use in the development that kept it from moving forward. The situation is more desperate now due to continuing home construction and changing environmental conditions. The Ascendigo proposal shows the organization’s lack of understanding of both domestic and agricultural water laws and realities.

Wildfire: Since residing here, my home has been threatened four times by wildfire and I have been evacuated twice. Therefore, I would not consider wildfire to be a casual threat to residents’ well-being but very real and growing annually. Missouri Heights has experienced seasonally increasing, uncontrollable drought and winds that raise both the possibility and potential spread of wildfire across our neighborhoods. We cannot tolerate the increased water use and subsequent danger posed by a large commercial operation.

This opinion is not about autism, it is about water and fire. The limited amount of water we have on Missouri Heights must be saved for current residents to drink and suppress wildfires, not to be used by a large commercial facility. That possibility is an extreme danger to people that already live here.

Susan Cuseo

Carbondale