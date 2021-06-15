Wednesday letters: Cost of poll, common sense about Ascendigo, and time for Ascendigo opponents to be heard

Hershey’s take on polling

The majority of the Glenwood Springs Council seems intent on wasting your money. The initial bill from a firm in Utah for a “poll” to find out what we think is $17,500. And that is just to create the poll; executing it will cost thousands more wasted dollars.

And what do you get for your money — money we could use to fix our failing infrastructure? A glorified “push poll” to try to convince you to increase our sales taxes and make ours among the highest sales taxes in the state.

I recommend everyone ignore this process. We voted against a sales tax to fix our streets as recently as 2019, and then 2020 happened. To request a new tax now is not only unwise, it is bound to fail.

I am, and have always been, a supporter of the city of Glenwood focusing its resources on infrastructure, not beautification at Seventh Street and other places.

In response to Mr. Kirch’s letter on June 7, I have consistently opposed spending millions of dollars on new park and beautification projects, including a major reduction in the Sixth Street roundabout price, so resources, for now, can be focused on needs, not wants — i.e. to fix our streets. And the last time I checked, Mr. Kirch, bridges and tunnels are infrastructure, but I could be wrong.

I will continue to fight for responsible government and spending of our tax dollars on fixing our streets (which includes an aging water and sewer system under those streets).

If the voters disagree — and they just elected me and voted against a new street tax two years ago — then they get to vote for new council members or for more taxes.

That is the only “poll” that matters, and it does not cost an extra $30,000 of your money.

Tony Hershey

City Council member, Glenwood Springs

Common sense

Missouri Heights is not the right location for the Ascendigo project, and I believe most people know that, and it is just plain common sense.

I have lived in Missouri Heights for almost two decades. This is not about the good things that the Ascendigo organization does for many people and how they have helped many people.

This is about the location they have chosen for their intended project.

First of all, how can Ascendigo be allowed to build their project in a zoned rural residential area? It doesn’t make sense. And secondly, why would they want to build their project in an area that is completely challenged? These challenges that have already been stated and restated: Water, fire, wildlife, wind, traffic and more are a reality to the people of Missouri Heights, and we live and learn to deal with them year after year. It just doesn’t make sense.

Common sense tells me that they can’t find any other place for this project, and they have now targeted Missouri Heights.

Common sense tells me that we are in the 2020 decade, meaning that it is time for everyone to put their 20/20 vision on and let the government know that “We the People” are making a stand.

Missouri Heights is not the right location for the Ascendigo project, and it is just plain common sense.

Julie Hazard

Missouri Heights, Carbondale

Raise your voices

It’s time for Missouri Heights residents to make their voices heard on the Ascendigo change in land use application. It is rare that individuals can play a critical role in the future where we live. We now have that opportunity at 1 p.m. June 21 before the Garfield Board of County Commissioners when the commissioners will consider the Ascendigo land use change application.

Much has been written about this land use application in the past six months and its negative impact on Missouri Heights residents and the future of land use in Missouri Heights. Should the application be approved, it will change the character of Missouri Heights from a rural, residential, agricultural and ranching community to that of commercial development.

No matter how Ascendigo wishes to characterize its operation, it is clearly commercial. There are other organizations and developers closely watching this application, ready to begin development if Garfield County opens the door by approving the Ascendigo application. We know of organizations who have already approached development professionals to assist them in locating similar types of overnight lodging and dining facilities in Missouri Heights. This is not a scare tactic, this is reality.

Missouri Heights has been protected from such development by the Eagle County Mid-Valley Area Community Plan Missouri Heights Character Area and protected in Garfield County by the Garfield County Comprehensive Plan 2030 Future Land Use Plan.

Approval of this development will open the floodgates of development in an area that is zoned residential, rural and the home to over 600 signers of a petition to stop the project.

Show up at the hearing and let the Garfield County Commissioners know that they are accountable for upholding the principles expressed in their own county plan.

For more information, please log onto KeepMoHRural.com.

Karen Moculeski

Missouri Heights, Carbondale