Wednesday letters: Development, census, air quality, Wilhelm, and true leadership

Development not helping traffic, water problem

The city is toying with the idea of developing the city’s land on the corner of Eighth and Midland for affordable housing. Council purchased this property for future right-of-way needs or to leave as vacant land so as not to cause further traffic problems at this intersection. Any development along this entrance into town rather it be this piece of land or the confluence area will only cause more congestion.

The traffic flow at the intersection of Eighth and Midland is working (unless when closures occur at Exit 114 or 116 on I-70). There will always be a need for affordable housing in Glenwood Springs, but maybe there are other means of solving the need without building new units.

Any units built in Glenwood should be for those who work in Glenwood Springs. There is plenty of land between Glenwood and Aspen to build units for those who work south of Glenwood. I know the land is more expensive, but it should not be just our problem to solve.

The fires have shown us just how our water supply is so fragile. At what point do we reach where the need for water is more than the supply. A study is needed, if it hasn’t already been done to see just how much water supply will be available in the future before we build to a point of not enough supply to meet our demands. I know this sounds like closing the door behind us, but reality is starting to step in when it comes to the fact that we are running out of water everywhere.

We live in a very narrow valley and to just build on every vacant piece of land available is not helping the traffic problems or the need for water now and in the future.

Don “Hooner” Gillespie

Glenwood Springs

Fill out your census now!

Please, if you have not yet filled out the census form call now and give your information to a census worker by phone. It takes about 10 minutes. All Census information is kept totally private. For 72 years the census information is kept secret. It is for the use only of the census department who give the data on the number of people, by age, to the branches of federal government that need the information to provide public services.

The number of people in each community determines our representation in the House of Representatives. It determines what each state and county gets for schools, roads, community hospitals and other public services. It matters a lot that you and your family and housemates are counted for our community well being over the next 10 years.

Our founding fathers put the requirement for a census every 10 years into our constitution in order to know how to allocate funds to each state for its citizens’ needs. Census workers are going around our communities now to knock on doors to ask the Census questions. We wear masks. But sometimes no one is home or a person does not want to answer the questions. Please answer for your own sake or call now and give your information quickly and easily to the census worker on the phone.

Covid-19 has cut our ability by several months to collect Census information so please help us all and Call:English: 844-330-202; Spanish 844-468-2020

Illène Pevec,

Census worker, Carbondale

Lawsuit dismissal is good news

The District Court, Denver County, has dismissed Garfield County’s lawsuit that challenged new state rules that are designed to reduce oil and gas industry emissions. The new regulations include rules that require more frequent and enhanced leak detection for gas and oil wells within 1,000 feet of homes and schools.

This is good news for the many people who live and work close to gas wells. Leaks on gas pads happen, and I would rather breathe the increased toxins from a leak for a few days instead of a few months.

Battlement Mesa has at least two gas pads within 1,000 feet of homes, and there are a total of six gas pads (about 140 wells) within 2,000 feet of homes. Thank you to all the workers who repair gas lines and do gas well maintenance that protects our health.

Larry Forman,

Battlement Mesa

Wilhelm will represent everyone

For too long we have had politicians that speak to us. They want to tell us our problems. They want to tell us only they can solve the problems. But they don’t give us solutions that work, only cheap Band-Aids at best, just so they can continue to get re-elected. They don’t want to listen to us or give us actual lasting solutions. I am sick of this. That is why I am so glad that we have Colin Wilhelm running for HD 57.

I have known Colin Wilhelm for some time now, and when I have talked to him, I’ve noticed the things in him that we deserve and want representing us. He doesn’t talk at me; he asks and listens to what problems are in my life and those of my friends and family. He asks how I would like to see those problems fixed, what I would like him to do to represent me and the rest of the people of Colorado.

He doesn’t give easy quick solutions that sound great but will have no impact on our daily problems. He asks everyone around him for solutions and looks at those ideas to understand the problem and find the best real solution to these issues.

It is my pleasure to endorse Colin Wilhelm for HD 57. I know he will represent not only me and my family but every person in his district and around Colorado, because he listens and he cares.

Tammy Reynolds

New Castle

One for all; all for one

As anyone having served in the military knows, the effectiveness of a unit depends on “One for All, All for One” or “No man left behind.” Unit cohesiveness and effectiveness decreases or may even fail without this commitment. These concepts now apply to all of us across the United States with Covid-19. With rights and freedom come obligations and responsibilities for the common good. We all should have followed the scientific guidelines of wearing personal protection, social distancing and washing hands as recommended by epidemiologists to be able to fight the pandemic.

In contrast, South-Korea was faced with the Covid-19 pandemic several weeks before us. Their leaders immediately implemented scientific recommendations resulting by Aug. 21 in only 324 deaths for a nation of 52 million people.

Based on a population comparison between the two nations and 175,000 deaths in our country, our death rate is 85 times greater. South-Korea’s rapid response allowed it to open up its economy and schools safely. In difference, with our pandemic continuing, our loss of life, school closures and damage to our economy keep piling up. This debacle is the responsibility of our President and his Republican enablers ignoring science, despite our country having the world’s leading scientists.

Remember for the upcoming November election, a true leader seeks advice, admits mistakes and serves the interest of our nation, none of which President Trump is capable of.

Werner Heiber

Durango