Wednesday letters: Development will cause traffic issues, Marble Historical Society Museum open July 4, more support for moving Strawberry Days to former location

Unfortunate location for planned development

The planned development at 8th and Midland is an unfortunate location in an already crowded and poorly developed and multiply affronted corner of Glenwood Springs. Children will be endangered by the traffic trying to run across the street to the park. Equally important, that piece of ground should be left undeveloped because of it’s likely key part of a necessary infrastructure of a possible future bypass and or enlargement of this strategic intersection. That decision should be protected and preserved (from a prior and wiser city council). Also inappropriate is the gift of the land to Habitat to avoid much consideration of the current residents. Glenwood’s limited geography should stop the current craziness. Glenwood Springs’ city government seems hell bent on destroying Glenwood’s desirability and quality of life, which must be preserved before it’s gone for good. More development needs the acquisition of more land perhaps south of town or part of South Canyon.

Tom Morton

Glenwood Springs

Check out the museum

The Marble Historical Society’s museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4. The museum is located in Marble’s historic schoolhouse, and shows artifacts of the town and Colorado Yule Marble Company, plus displays and more. It’s located at 412 W. Main Street. Just follow the sign. The museum is regularly open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lynn “Jake” Burton

Glenwood Springs

More support for Strawberry Days relocation

I agree with moving Strawberry Days back to Sayre Park. I know many in our community that didn’t even realize it was strawberry days. I talked to a mom with a young daughter who had missed the parade. It’s just as visible as it used to be.

Someone needs to sponsor food at the park because the vendor’s price of $20 was not affordable to many. There needs to be an option for low-income people. There was also a notice that food and drinks could not be brought in by families who wanted to come and enjoy the music.

Please make this a community event everyone knows about and can afford.

Bring the Parade back to Grande Avenue so all the kids can see it.

I really missed the horses that used to be part of the parade as well.

Couldn’t we try to bring them back please?

Nancy Bernard

Glenwood Springs