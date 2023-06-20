Wednesday letters: Event in Marble, elitist do-gooders, preserving river corridors, Soros response, Blake Avenue design

A Mid-Summer’s Night

The Marble Hub in Marble hosts “A Mid-Summer’s Night” community event at the Marble Community Church’s fellowship hall from 3-6 p.m. on June 24. Admission is free and so is the ice cream; pie, food and drinks will also be available. A silent auction that includes Jeep tours, horseback rides, Oscar McCollumn’s books about Marble and other items will be up for grabs. A local speaker will also talk about Marble history. The event is a fund-raiser for the Marble Hub, a non-profit group that runs the facility, which is a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Lynn Burton

Marble

Elitist do-gooders

Patrick Hunter never fails to give a glimpse into the inner workings of elitist do-gooders: virtue signal to provide cover for their dictatorial tendencies.

Climate-fighting progressives are no different than the Bush-era terrorist fighting “Republicans” who virtually signaled their “tough on terror” personas while their demagoguery led to our civil liberties being evaporated under the Patriot Act.

Maybe Patrick is one of the few who aren’t just the “do as I say, not as I do” crowd and actually lives in a hut with no running water or electricity, walks everywhere and eats only food he grows or finds. Just as Bush, Cheney and friends don’t actually fight in the wars they start, it is rare that you see environmental elitists actually adhering to a zero-carbon lifestyle.

As a reminder, unless a complete coincidence, this is the same Patrick Hunter who had to have his letters removed because he fantasized about harshly punishing people if they failed to adhere to any COVID-19 vaccine narratives regardless of personal health history or advice from their doctors.

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale

Preserving river corridors

While the mantra “We need more affordable housing” is often used to highlight the housing challenges facing Glenwood Springs, it is important to recognize that it oversimplifies a complex issue.

Habitat for Humanity is a good model for providing not-for-profit affordable housing and has announced that it will be building new homes on land donated by the city of Glenwood Springs at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Eighth Street, across from Veltus Park. It is claimed that the proposed new development will be integrated into the existing neighborhood.

This existing Cowdin Drive neighborhood is already crowded, and this small parcel is an important part of the much larger confluence area. This property was a public asset that should have been preserved and protected by the City as open space connected to the continuous wide green line of trees, parks, trails and open space all along our riverbanks in our Future Land Use Plan.

Recent letters to the editor have emphasized the need to protect existing City property along the Roaring Fork River corridor from over-development. The reality is that Glenwood needs to prioritize the preservation and protection of our river corridors, and the confluence area as its most important responsibility and ensure that our riverbanks are not faced with an existential threat.

Quality of life needs to be asserted over being defiled by over-development. There is a limit to the number of homes that our available resources can support to ensure eco-friendly, transit oriented, energy efficient design. The proposed Midland and Eighth Street project is a mere insertion of affordable housing units that falls short of addressing the underlying factors associated with the desire for more housing and ensuring quality of life.

David Hauter

Glenwood Springs

In response to Soros

Exciting letter by Craig S Chisesi of Rifle in Friday, June 16’s PI. He points out the donor class who have contributed to Republicans and Democrats, noting that Republicans received more money. It may be accurate, but it’s how Soros’s money was spent, not the amount.

Soros may mean well, but their money goes to destroy existing institutions. It’s possibly because Soros doesn’t demand accountability; ergo, lawlessness reigns down to repeat offenders. Exhibit A: any Soros-funded city: New York, LA, Chicago, San Francisco, etc. Rifle, Colorado, is a backwater of luxury.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction

Blake Avenue concept designs

Thank you for your June 14 article on the various design concepts for Blake Avenue. This might be a perfect use for artificial intelligence. Simulations for each option could be used to identify which alternative is the most efficient and safest for everyone concerned. I am betting on keeping the current configuration and simply repaving and restriping. I know people like to create new looks and feels but, often, the status quo is the best answer. (Remember the back-in diagonal parking on Cooper?) And I am quite certain that there is no lack of uses for the money that would be saved by keeping things as they are.

Sharon Andersen

Glenwood Springs