Wednesday letters: Future water demands, spring clean-up, and Red Cross volunteers

Survey skewed

The city of Glenwood Springs has revealed the results of their latest survey. The results were predictable because the questions were so worded that the answers would be weighted to the desired outcome.

If you are asking, “do we need affordable housing?,” the majority will answer “yes.” What if you ask the public, “are you for affordable housing or more housing for that matter, if it means that it will take up our ever-decreasing water supply, and it will be built in areas where the traffic is already a problem?” Would you be for this?

Where is a study that will show our projected water supply in the future and how close are we to the point of demand exceeding supply? Studies show that it would take a solid 10 years of above-normal snowfall to end this “Mega Drought.” Farmers in some western states are going to be asked to take a third of their acreage out of production due to the shortage of water.

The city of Denver is already taking Boulder to court over water right issues, and this is only going to get worse. I hope that the city will take the position with whatever projects that are hoping for approval will demand xeriscaping. I noticed that the city has been busy planting trees in our roundabouts; the days of beautifying our city with new water-thirsty trees and bushes should be over.

This past year has shown us just how fragile our supply of water can be. To rely on higher-than-normal snowfall in the next 10 years to solve our drought is foolish. We need to focus that our demand for water in the future will not exceed our supply. Life is going to change whether we like it or not.

Don “Hooner” Gillespie

Glenwood Springs

Return city clean-up day

Much has changed, even in our small community, due to the COVID pandemic. One of the more unfortunate changes was the cancellation of the Spring Clean-Up for the second year in a row, an event that most of us look forward to. The practice was canceled last year, ostensibly due to COVID. It is time to bring it back!

For those of us within the city limits, the Spring Clean-Up was a wonderful way to dispose of brush, old lumber, broken furniture, useless household items and even worn-out plumbing fixtures. The city’s replacement was to provide a one-time voucher to each resident for a trip to the city landfill. I used mine for a load of brush to reduce that fire hazard from the hillside behind our house. I will probably have to make at least two more runs this summer.

Landfill vouchers are not an adequate replacement for the Spring Clean-Up:

1. Many residents do not have pickup trucks or trailers to use for a “dump run.” Of the 10 houses on my block, two have pickup trucks and another has a trailer he uses for downed limbs, grass clippings, etc.

2. Glenwood Springs has many seniors who have no ability to haul trash to the landfill.

3. Most local trash companies do not accept yard waste.

4. One voucher is inadequate for each household. Based on past years, one run does not dispose of all the trash, tree branches and brush that each of us accumulates.

5. We live in a small community with high fire danger. The more brush and trash that accumulates in our houses and yards, the higher the risk!

It is difficult to understand how the Spring Clean-Up and COVID are related, as the city contends. Most of us paid for weekly trash service throughout this crisis, and the trash companies have not canceled the service.

The Spring Clean-Up is a great service to the community. It helps us clean up the community, improves community spirit, and reduces fire hazards.

A voucher is not enough. It is time to bring back the Spring Clean-Up!

Steve Swanson

Glenwood Springs

Red Cross volunteers needed

Given the high risk of wildfire we’re currently facing, the Red Cross is seeking additional volunteers to assist in the event of an evacuation in our region. There are a variety of volunteer positions available, including in-person shelter worker and remote (via phone) case worker.

Volunteers are required to be trained before an emergency occurs. I helped to man the Basalt shelter during the Lake Christine Fire in 2018 and found the experience rewarding. But I was frustrated by the fact that we had to turn away people interested in volunteering because they had not yet been trained. You need to understand privacy policies, sanitation procedures, sheltering procedures, etc. and have a background check to qualify as a shelter volunteer.

For volunteering opportunities please see: RedCross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html#step1

Also please be aware that all people are welcome to a shelter and we do not hand out lists of who is in the shelter to anyone outside of the Red Cross. This is done purposefully to encourage everyone to come to the shelter by knowing that their privacy will be protected.

Jerome Dayton

Carbondale