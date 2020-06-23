Wednesday letters: Monuments, march, Hanlon, march, masks, and Hanlon

Statues and monuments

History is important. Not all of it is something to be proud of, not all of it represents who we are or hope to be today, but it is part of our development as a nation, as a people. Perhaps in this tumultuous time, we can reflect on our history as a nation. We don’t have to go back centuries, merely a few hundred years. Much of the West, including the town of Carbondale, became home to Civil War survivors who were sent west by the United States government to settle the lands still held by signed Treaties with the native people still living in the Crystal River Valley.

Many of our activities as a new nation are recognized by the statues put in place throughout the country. Each one represents a chapter that demands review. We cannot change that history by destroying the monument.

Instead of destruction, perhaps we might use this opportunity to review the true history each statue represents and educate today’s societies about the impact of the actions represented. A brass plaque engraved with historic information would do more to support the concept that ALL Lives Matter and to encourage historical knowledge.

Perhaps, before the Trump Monument, the costly Border Wall, is built, we can halt construction, before it, like the Berlin Wall, becomes an international incident.

Dorothea Farris,

Crystal River Valley

Respect was not demonstrated by anti-BLM group

During my high school years at Rifle High School in the late 1960s I was the only vocal person to protest the Vietnam War. So, I am well versed in having a minority opinion. When my foster brother, David Girardo, was killed in Vietnam in May 1969, I had a difficult time reconciling his death at age 20 in a war I did not support. But on the day, we carried David’s coffin to the Rifle Cemetery, the main streets in Rifle were lined with community members giving silent support to David’s brother, Larry and to my parents, my brother and me. My heart swelled with pride for my community.

Last Friday evening at the BLM walk and rally, I was ashamed of my hometown. I was unable to make the walk but went to the police department for the rally. Motorcycles were stopped and stayed about one-half block away, but the extremely loud music and the revving of engines did not stop – in fact it was so loud we were unable to hear most of the speakers.

The BLM supporters have the right of peaceful assembly, as do the anti-BLM supporters; but respect was not demonstrated by the anti-BLM group. It is inconceivable that everyone will agree (everyone has an opinion and as Americans we have the right to our opinion); but it should be conceivable that each person demonstrates respect for the differing opinion. There was no respect from the anti-BLM group. Did it make me angry? NO – just sad and ashamed.

I learned values and respect at my parent’s home and at Rifle High School where my father was the principal. I in turn, taught these to my seven children (one of which is a law enforcement officer). I have been marching and rallying in support of my beliefs for 51 years; just as Sam Adams and his followers threw that tea into the harbor, which changed the course of our country’s history. The peaceful BLM participants are members of this area also and we deserved better than what we received from our community.

Mary Moore

Parachute

Hanlon will work to accelerate renewable energy options

In this time of significant threats to our public health and our public lands, I urge you to vote for Karl Hanlon for Senate District 8.

I know Karl and his wife Sheryl, through my work at their nonprofit Smiling Goat Ranch, which provides therapy to kids with autism and veterans with PTSD.

Karl’s passion for helping led him to become a protector of our public lands. He worked for six years on the Colorado River Cooperative Agreement, successfully securing water rights for the West Slope in negotiations that brought together more than 25 jurisdictions across the state.

Karl was also active in the fight against the mine expansion in Glenwood Springs, and has provided local leadership during COVID-19 pandemic.

As a Colorado State Senator, I believe Karl Hanlon will work to accelerate renewable energy options, protect public lands, bring down the cost of health care, and improve the lives of working families.

Sue Gray,

Carbondale

The shame of Rifle

Armed vigilantes, some dressed in camouflage fatigues, marched alongside the peaceful protesters heckling and intimidating from Rifle City Hall to the police station. What’s with the guns? The protesters/terrorists that wanted to show Gov. Jared Polis they disapproved of his stay at home order were packing assault rifles.

Are the Trumpsters trying to tell us when the civil war starts after their man gets beat in November, the other guys may outnumber them, but they’ll have more firepower? Sorry, Rambo, we’re not scared. Statements from Generals Kelly, Mattis, and Miley lately have indicated the military may be on America’s side, not yours.

A motorcycle gang rode by gunning their engines so as to make as much racket as possible. Garfield County sheriff’s deputies witnessed all this and did nothing.

Once they’d disrupted the BLM protest, the haters took to social media. Alex Sanchez, a march participant and managing director of the nonprofit Voces Unides de las Montanas, was targeted. He was told to go back to Mexico.

Aren’t the social media outlets supposed to glean out these hate messages? I hope Sanchez replied by informing the xenophobe that Mexicans were in this area long before European whites arrived, so maybe he’s the one who ought to go back home.

Rifle, Silt, and New Castle was my beat when I wrote for the old Glenwood Post. I know the vast majority of Rifle’s citizens cherish diversity and welcome the immigrants that come to their city. The troublemakers mentioned above are just a noisy minority making Rifle look bad. I wish the good people of this fair city would speak up and condemn these kind of actions.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale

The tidal changes of wearing a mask

Imagine this. You go in for surgery and are met by the surgeon and staff all wearing blood-stained clothing, blood from their previous surgeries. The staff have just come from visiting other patients and none of them has washed their hands. Neither the operating room nor the surgical tools are ever cleaned or sterilized.

Sound far-fetched? This was very common in the mid 1800s as nobody had heard of germs. When Joseph Lister first introduced the notion of antiseptic surgery in 1867, he was initially met with scorn and derision. It wasn’t until 1890 that antiseptic practices were widely accepted and deployed as the result of the preponderance of evidence that it dramatically reduced the rate of infections and subsequent deaths.

This illustrates how science progresses. From initial conjecture, to debate and further research, until the preponderance of evidence either supports or refutes the theory. Even then, you will always find holdouts against whatever the conclusion. The scientific process is messy. It is almost never a straight shot from theory to acceptance.

So it is with wearing masks.

Both the WHO and CDC at the beginning of the pandemic were primarily concerned with the limited supply of Personal Protective Equipment (including masks). They feared that if the general public hoarded masks, then only a small portion of the public would be protected and it would potentially decimate the front line health workers, leaving no one to care for the infected. They thought that in light of limited evidence as to mask effectiveness, that it was better to recommend against their use.

Now the ready supply of masks and the preponderance of evidence of their effectiveness has convinced the WHO and CDC to recommend that the general public wear masks to slow down the spread of COVID19, particularly given the fact that you can be symptom free and still spread the virus.

Why not take advantage of the science stacked in your favor and wear masks to protect others and encourage friends to wear masks to protect you and yours.

Jerome Dayton,

Carbondale

Hanlon chose career to serve community

I am writing in support Karl Hanlon for Colorado State Senate District 8’s Democratic Primary.

As his daughter, I am able to speak to Karl’s character in a way no one else can. One story about Dad stands out the most. When I was choosing what I wanted to do with my college career, I asked him how he made his choice. He told me that he always wanted to be able to make a difference. He saw a need for the people in power to protect the lands and water that make this state the amazing place that it is. Dad didn’t wait for someone else to step up to the plate, he chose to go to law school so he could help make the changes our state needed. It always stayed with me, even after I chose a school, that as a young adult my father chose his career path based not on what he liked to do, but rather where his skills would allow him to best serve his community.

Not long after that conversation, he told me he wasn’t sure his law career enabled him to do enough. I asked him what would? At the time, neither of us knew the answer. Recently, he came to us as a family and asked for our support again, this time for Colorado State Senate District 8.

I of course am supporting my dad, and I hope you will join me in voting for, Karl Hanlon.

Zoe Hanlon

Carbondale