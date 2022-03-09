Wednesday letters: Shoebox project success, 480 Donegan, GSMS kudos

Operation Christmas Child report

Despite a global pandemic, residents of the Roaring Fork Valley shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Generosity throughout the Rocky Mountain Area resulted in 5,177 shoebox gifts collected at curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected more than 9 million gifts in 2021. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items Roaring Fork Valley volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Across the Rocky Mountain Area, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year round, and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways local participants can get involved year round can be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 14-21, 2022, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Roz Fowler, area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child

Glenwood Springs

‘Yes’ to lots, but not 480 Donegan

It didn’t surprise me that the Post Independent endorsed R2’s 480 Donegan development. There’s been a lot of essential talk about affordable housing valleywide. We want affordable housing, too.

I am tired of hearing the PI say our group — Glenwood Springs Citizens For Sensible Development — says no to everything. That’s simply false. We’re a grassroots group dedicated to solutions, and we’ve offered many through our letters to the editor.

Here’s our “yesses.”

We stand for repealing the annexation of 480 Donegan so that a smarter development can be imagined there that takes into account: the right sized development for the area, necessary infrastructure and wildfire evacuation routes put into place before the development is built, and open space where there’s none. The one acre R2 “promises” is a rather paltry offer, and may not even be a single parcel but several that equals an acre. Who can gather for kids’ parties or set up a basketball game on that, who can walk their dogs on that?

And, finally, we are for a “yes” to the urgent consideration for water supply in a state that’s seen 22 years of drought — and is sure to continue. This isn’t about senior water rights; it’s about a finite supply of water in our state, not to mention our planet.

As well, there’s a child care crisis, an affordable housing crisis and understaffed emergency response personnel. R2 does not address any of these needs but wants to put in a private club for its residents. R2 exacerbates the current crises, since 480 Donegan will increase the population of Glenwood Springs by about 10%. This isn’t a NIMBY issue; it affects us all.

So we are for addressing these issues before any more development is passed through either the city or the county.

Vote “Yes on B” to repeal the annexation of 480 Donegan on May 3. Please go to our website at gscsd.org and see what we’re about. Join the conversation!

Annie Uyehara

Glenwood Springs

Contradictory comments

Glenwood Mayor Jonathan Godes recently said, “Wildfire and getting thousands of people evacuated from a fast-moving wildfire is our number one priority in this community.” (Aspen Daily News, Feb. 26).

Then why would Glenwood City Council, including Mr. Godes, vote twice to annex the 480 Donegan proposal, behind the mall in West Glenwood.

Here we have had major wildfires in the past. Some people had a difficult time escaping the Coal Seam Fire in the early 2000s.

R2 developers want to build 300 mostly expensive units. About 1,000 people and 900 vehicles.

When the fire comes, our infrastructure will not be able to evacuate 1,000 more people. It comes down to the safety and welfare of our residents, period.

In April, city residents and registered voters will get a mail-in ballot on the annexation of these 12 acres. Please vote yes to deny this annexation. It is the right and safest thing to do.

Michael Hoban

Glenwood Springs

GSMS staff kudos

This is a big thank-you to the principal, staff and teachers at the Glenwood Springs Middle School. As new guardians of a middle schooler and 25-plus years since our last experience with a young teen, we were delighted by all the help we received.

The principal, Joel, set us straight on expectations and shared how to communicate with teens so they might actually listen.

The registrar patiently caught us up to date on the school technology and how to navigate the parent communications system (wonderful!).

The counselor arranged a meeting with teachers, who outlined their class objectives and explained the grading system.

The teachers spent extra time acclimating our middle schooler to each class and answering our emails.

The counselor coached us on managing teen behavior.

We are so lucky to have received this personal and caring support. What a welcoming community!

Sheryl and Ted Doll

Glenwood Springs