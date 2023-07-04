Wednesday letters: Speaking on affirmative action

On affirmative action

Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Mr. King’s spirit must be smiling today after the long-overdue ruling by the Supreme Court that an applicant’s admission based solely upon race was wrong.

Universities must now focus on merit which is what they should’ve been doing all along.

Unfortunately, most minority applicants aren’t prepared for college level courses because they attended failing public schools in Democrat-controlled cities.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May “…that Asian-Americans have to score…450 points higher than African-American students to equal their chances of gaining admission to Harvard.” A result of allowing ill-prepared minority students to enroll in elite colleges is higher dropout rates. University World News reports that the Black dropout rate is 55% vs 33% for white kids.

The solution is better pedagogy for all kids, which means liberating the death grip teacher’s unions have on the necks of our public schools. We need an exponential increase in charter school funding and creation. A recent study by “The74” showed that Black students attending charter schools gained 35 days of growth in reading and 29 days in math — as if they’d attended school for an extra 1.5 months over a single school year.

Russ Andrew

Carbondale