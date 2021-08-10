Wednesday letters: Support for Boebert, curing vaccination disinformation, and I-70 alternate route

Supporting Boebert

I support our House Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Because she believes in personal responsibility over government mandate.

Because she condemns the invasion of hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals from 150 countries across Biden’s open southern border.

She resists the socialist economic policies of the far left globalists masquerading as Democrats and the communist censure of big tech monopolies. She knows higher taxes on the “rich” will always be passed on to the working class.

Lauren loudly decries the lie that voter ID laws suppress voters and she wants to defund criminals, not the police.

Boebert is a mother, wife and small business owner. She stands with the working class that elected her, and we will keep her in office in ’22.

Thank you, Lauren, for your service.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle

Vaccination counterpoints

Greetings Ms. Reed (letter of Aug. 4). Hopefully I might be able to clear up some of your concerns about getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

I was vaccinated five months ago. No side effects. But, for your peace of mind, I would like to address each of your reasons not to be vaccinated. It is your choice not to be vaccinated, and yours alone. Nobody can force you to do this.

Not trusting the vaccines: I didn’t either, but the alternative for me was if I became infected, I might die. And I like living.

Not trusting the medical experts: Do you have a family doctor or one you see from time to time? Just ask that doctor their opinion about the vaccines. I trust my doctor.

Not trusting statistics: I do not know what statistics you are reading, but the ones I read before I got my shot were all positive. We are in a worldwide pandemic. The whole world.

Knowledge of MRNA vaccines: Did you get a small pox vaccine when you were younger? Are you overthinking this thing?

Side effects: I have none, and I know not one person who has had any. Again, it beats the alternative — dying.

Confidence in the vaccine antibodies: Ask your doctor. Now you are going into left field.

Faith issues: Are you a Jehovah’s Witness? The one and only religion against vaccinations in America.

Recently in Florida, there were more than 48,000 new COVID-19 infections in one day; 11,000-plus of them went to the emergency rooms. More than 100 people died in one day there.

Relatives of some of those poor people are saying, if they could do it again, they would have chosen to be vaccinated. Understand there is no “anti-vax movement in America,” unless you believe in death cults.

Steven Gluckman

Glenwood Springs

Great perspectives

Good to hear from Ralph Trapini and Floyd Diemoz (in Dennis Webb’s column in the Daily Sentinel on Aug. 5) who were key figures implementing Interstate 70 through the Glenwood Canyon. Their lamentations and heartbreak are understandable. Fate has dealt the West Slope a tragic blow.

Had this year’s weather been last year’s, this would not have been an issue, the fire and flooding wouldn’t have happened. It’s a case of plan for the worst and hope for the best. It appears in hindsight that elevating the eastbound lanes above potential debris flows could have prevented the magnitude of the damage and closures. Ironically, it could have precluded the accidental start of the fire, assuming it was accidental, and not arson.

Obviously, the cost of routing I-70 over the 11,000-foot Flat Tops would not have been practical, not to mention connecting routes to the Roaring Fork Valley, Glenwood and Aspen. Cottonwood Pass makes more sense in this regard.

There is a more sensible intermediate route on the south side of the canyon that is lower than either the Flat Tops or Cottonwood Pass, as well as being shorter and connecting travelers to Aspen and Glenwood. It could originate on the route to Cottonwood Pass at Cattle Creek in the Roaring Fork Valley, and conclude on the east end of the Glenwood Canyon.

To think what the cost of the

$490 million build of the interstate in 12 years beginning in 1980 would be today is mind boggling. Daresay, any alternative route, despite the milder challenges, would cost as much, not to mention elevating the eastbound lane.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction