Wednesday letters: Susan B. Anthony, and immigration

Susan B. Anthony stands out as an inspiration

While attending college in Grand Junction, I realized that many young women today do not know who Susan B. Anthony is, much less that her birthday, Feb. 15, is a nationally recognized holiday, Susan B. Anthony Day.

As a life-long feminist and social justice advocate, my heroes are women like Anthony, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Dolly Parton; those who have done more to shape the landscape of civil rights than many of us are even aware of. But among these women, Anthony stands out as a specific inspiration of mine. Without her tireless efforts and collaborations with other activists, like Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, women would have never secured the right to vote. Yet, the 19th Amendment wasn’t passed until 14 years after her death.

The true story of women’s suffrage and the many upper-class women who opposed it is quite interesting and gives us a glimpse into how those with money and power still seek to control the rest of us. Regardless, Anthony’s story is particularly inspiring to me because it teaches the lesson that we don’t have to do it all. If we commit our lives to justice and freedom for all, we can lay the groundwork for change, even if we don’t see it in our lifetimes. Susan B. Anthony laid the groundwork for women to have a voice in our society, and without her, you likely wouldn’t be reading these words today. Her work spearheaded a culture where women could be seen as individuals, not property, and allowed those who came after to pursue professional pathways that led to even greater change.

Though we still have a long way to go in the fight for equality, we have made great strides over the past century. We can create a better future for ourselves, for our children and for generations to come, even if we can’t do it all today. Today, I lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow. I plant the seeds of the dreams that I may not see blossom in my lifetime but that I intend to water and nourish in the hopes that those who come after me never have to experience the discrimination that still runs rampant in our society.

Maggie Seldeen

Glenwood Springs

The liberal case for reducing immigration

The above title was used in a Denver Post op-ed on Feb. 18, 2018. It was authored by former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm and CSU professor Philip Cameron.

The following quotes are all from the op-ed.

The 1997 bipartisan US Commission on Immigration Reform, chaired by liberal icon Barbara Jordan, released the last comprehensive national study on immigration:

“We disagree with those who would label efforts to control immigration as being inherently anti-immigrant. It is both a right and a responsibility of a democratic society to manage immigration so that it serves the national interest.”

“The Jordan Commission recommended sharp reductions in the number of less educated and less skilled immigrants. This, they reasoned, would help maintain employment opportunities for poorer Americans and decrease downward pressure on their wages.”

The commission recommended an overall cut of 40% in total immigration. Current immigration levels are set to double our population to over 650 million by 2100. Reduced immigration levels could stabilize our population at under 400 million over the next three decades.

“Controlling population growth is the most important step we could take as a nation to create a sustainable society.”

Biden’s promises have already launched a couple of caravans to our southern border. Will they be allowed to take the jobs that might otherwise have been available to the million-plus American students that drop out of high school every year?

I do not believe immigration is a friend of the American worker. Trump was the first president to enforce our immigration laws since Eisenhower. That policy gave us the best economy in 50 years, before the invasion of the Chinese virus.

In the middle of this surging pandemic, I gotta ask, is old Joe putting foreigners or Americans first?

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle