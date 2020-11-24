Wednesday letters: Talk radio, moral high ground, making sacrifices, Trump’s golfing

Conservative talk radio not informational

Scanning the FM radio band, I’m looking for reasons for the massive information divide that is clawing apart the country. No advertising assures that the news is NPR and dialogue is fact-based and informative. In contrast, long, banal advertising runs expose the stations as hosting conservative talk shows. The growling commentators, depress me. Their monologs hold no informational content, just the unceasing, exaggerated, derogatory debasement and accusation of everything “liberal.” The inflammatory content struck me as pure incitement, calling for un-civil confrontation, with even the occasional suggestion of armed conflict. How can anyone stay sane listening this?

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

Moral high ground is mushy

We’re all creatures of habit and don’t know it. What this country now has is a bad case of narcissism. Let’s believe in a false narrative. Kind of reminds one of hypnotic self-affirmations: “I am a good person.” Too bad Donald Trump called them on it. The classic thing to do is deny the narcissism and blame the messenger.

So while half the country is taking his existence personally, they continue to feed at the same narcissistic, incestuous trough. Such people including corporate lobbyists have cooked up a half-baked agenda in Bernie Sander’s kitchen and are trying to feed it to Joe Biden. In the meantime, anti-Trump proxy-hate protests are generated and/or propagated by the media.

Wake up America, China’s eating your lunch. At home, progress keeps moving on in the private sector. GM just announced a breakthrough in battery technology that socialized industry can only fake. Elon Musk continues space exploration. And so it goes.

Get a life. Or are these divisive “protests” just a cabin-fever excuse to ignore COVID? The moral high ground is mushy.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction

We’ve failed the greatness test

What made the Greatest Generation so great? It wasn’t just World War II. That tested their mettle, but their grit was created 12 years earlier with the onset of the Great Depression. That’s when our parents and grandparents learned to do without and make sacrifices for the common good. These are the qualities that gave them the resolve to prevail.

I hope the current generation doesn’t have to face a major economic catastrophe or a world war. We’ve had it too good for too long. Yes, there was the 2008 recession and Vietnam, but those were minor bumps in the road by comparison.

During today’s pandemic, many of us, particularly on the right, have whined about and resisted minor inconveniences like wearing masks and social distancing. Incredibly, they’ve made good sense health protocols a political issue. The right staunchly defends their “freedom” to infect others.

Recently, I’ve seen pictures of large groups of people in Beijing and Tokyo. They weren’t social distancing, that’s not part of the Asian culture, but every last one of them was wearing a mask. Their massive population has established a tradition of thinking collectively. We here in the West cling onto delusions of individualism.

We’ve already paid, and will pay dearly for this. The quarter million mark in deaths has been passed and we’re at an all-time high of 160,000 cases. The death rate will go down because of treatments like Remdesivir, but with the holidays coming up and people spending more time indoors, total deaths will soar. With that many cases, patients are going to die because of not enough ICU units.

The pandemic and climate change are two separate crises, but the similarities are striking. In both cases, we’re in so much trouble because we’ve turned a blind eye to science.

Our reaction to the pandemic bodes poorly for our ability to reverse the effects of climate change. We’re going to have to make sacrifices, take a financial hit, and forego modern conveniences. We need another Greatest Generation to come along.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale

Trump’s golfing has cost taxpayers $140 million

With only about 4% of the world population, the U.S. continues to experience about 20% of the global deaths from COVID-19. Donald Trump’s role in this horrifying statistic has been clear.

He again confirmed his idiocy at the virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit, which this year prioritized the challenge of countering the global coronavirus pandemic. Making no reference to the facts of our pandemic situation or commitment to expand the availability of U.S. vaccines, Trump left to play golf while the other attendees were still speaking.

In August, 2016, Trump said, “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.” Just one of his 20,000+ documented false or misleading claims, this has been a costly one for us taxpayers. With transportation, Secret Service and Coast Guard costs, each of his trips to the golf course costs an average $660,000. Trump has hit the links 22% of the days he’s been in office. Our bill for his golf-playing is now more than $140 million.

Finally, we are nearly rid of the shyster Trump. It is none too soon.

We welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris —leaders who are already proving their aptitudes for leadership.

Annette Roberts-Gray

Carbondale