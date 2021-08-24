Wednesday letters: Thank you ALC Foundation, and BLM negligence

ALC Foundation thanks

Many of you may have followed the story of our daughter Anna Cunningham, a local teen who, in 2019, lost her battle to childhood cancer at the age of 16. With our hearts finally healed enough, this past year her father and I started the ALC Foundation in her memory.

The goal of this foundation is to give back to the many heroic organizations that reached out to our family with compassionate support with a generosity of spirit that moved us beyond words. Their great work gives hope to children and their families as they navigate the difficult journey of childhood cancer.

Our first fundraising events, held this past July, included our first annual Anna Cunningham Memorial Golf Tournament followed by the first-ever live concert on the driving range at River Valley Ranch. We were proud to host acclaimed musical guest Brett Dennen along with local opening band Shady Lane.

Early attendance numbers put the crowd at over 2,000 people. What a night. We again found ourselves so moved by the outpouring of community support. We want to thank our many event sponsors and donors for their contributions that helped us raise, in our first year, over $50,000 to give to our 2021 charities. The town of Carbondale and the Parks and Rec department went above and beyond donating the use of their amazing new stage and helping us create a truly awesome and professional event. It gave us great joy to watch the many children running around and dancing on the driving range. This was the exact spirit of the event we were hoping for, and the concert exceeded our expectations in every way.

We couldn’t have done this without the amazing support from our community. Thank you for helping us put hope in every fight. See you all next year.

With our deepest gratitude.

Julie Warren and Red Cunningham

Carbondale

BLM negligent on RMI mine

I have a hard time believing RMI is still actively mining at the Transfer Trail site with all of their operating violations.

The BLM is treating this strip mine as if it were somewhere isolated in the desert, as opposed to being next to a neighborhood.

The BLM is negligent in protecting the citizens of Glenwood Springs by allowing RMI to continue mining in violation.

BLM = Bureau of Livestock and Mining.

Joe Mollica

Glenwood Springs