Wednesday letters: Threat to democracy, be a Buddy, primary advice

Dangerous internal threat

According to recent polling, 59% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden. That is a large percentage of the American population.

If someone truly believes this, I can understand their anger and disgust with Democrats and their sympathy with the January 6th insurrectionists.

However, it seems they also must choose willful ignorance to believe such a statement. And if they’re willing to believe the big lie, what else are they willing to believe?

Should I feel sorry for someone who believes such a falsehood? Should I just resign myself and say that everyone has a right to their own beliefs?

I know it is a waste of time to present facts, to try to change their minds. And at the moment I don’t feel sympathy for them — I feel anger and frustration. I think they are ruining our country. And I can feel anger at the other 41% of Republicans (the ones who know the election was valid) for not speaking up to their peers. The very few that do are demonized.

Growing up I was worried about outside forces threatening America — the USSR, communism, nuclear war. Now I realize our biggest threat is that so many Americans are choosing to be willfully ignorant. Will the United States survive?

Peter Westcott

Carbondale

Lessons from Little Buddy

What have I learned during these hard times? I have learned to lean on my community and that community really matters. We have so many opportunities in the Roaring Fork Valley, so how do you choose one? I recommend the Buddy Program where you can make a direct impact on one person’s life.

Three years ago I wanted to give my time to an organization that really makes a difference. I chose the Buddy Program. I wanted to help a young person see all the good things I see and help them develop into a well rounded individual. Little did I realize that all that would be turned around on me!

My Little Buddy has taught me about accepting myself, patience and unconditional love. I have also gained a whole new family and so many life experiences. My Little Buddy and her family are now a constant in my life and I can’t wait to see where the future takes us and the best part is that I know we will all do it together!

So, did the Buddy Program make an impact on one person’s life? Nope, it has impacted many lives. Most notably mine!

Please give your time to this great nonprofit. The team at the Buddy Program is very supportive and they care very deeply about this program. They will help you succeed in this mentorship. From free experiences to monthly news letters and great case managers, Big Buddies always have the support they need. Go to BuddyProgram.org and check out all that the Buddy Program has done in 49 years of mentoring. Find your way to join or support this great program.

Kara Lindahl

Big Buddy for over 3 years

Basalt

Quick switch for CD3 primary

I followed Judith Elzinga’s advice (Fri., Jan 21 Letter to the Editor) and just changed my party affiliation from Democrat to Unaffiliated. I went to the Colorado Secretary of State webpage, SOS.State.Co.us, clicked on “elections”and voting,” then on “change party affiliation.” It took less than 5 minutes, and I will now be able to vote against Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary this spring.

We know she recently made disparaging remarks about her colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim. This past week she asked a group of Jewish people touring the Capitol if they were doing “reconnaissance.”

When you have a representative who is the butt of late night comedians’ jokes — and deservedly so — it’s time to elect someone else.

Joan Isenberg

Glenwood Springs